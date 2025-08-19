Why is 'Natalie Reynolds arrested' trending? Video of influencer being taken into cop car goes viral

Natalie Reynolds (Photo: Instagram/@nataliereynolds)

Natalie Reynolds went viral on social media once again as a new video surfaced, in which she appeared to be arrested in Miami, Florida. The video, uploaded by The Hollywood Fix, stated that the influencer was supposedly arrested for "public indecency" as she allegedly tried to film an OnlyFans video in her car.

The police officer patted down her body before handcuffing her and taking her inside the police car.

"Natalie Reynolds Is Arrested By Police For Alleged Public Indecency When Spotted Making An Only Fans Video In Her Car In Miami, FL #NatalieReynolds #Paparazzi #FreeNatalie," the Instagram post's caption stated.

The video has not been verified for authenticity. Natalie Reynolds is known for making prank videos, and it remains unclear whether the arresting video was genuine.

The controversial influencer has not given any update regarding her alleged arrest. No news outlets have covered the case either.

Netizens have pointed out inconsistencies in the clip, as they noted that the police officer did not use the back of his hand to check her body, and the police car didn't look like the one Miami police use.

"If it was a real cop the cop would've used the back of his hand to check her back side," one netizen stated.

"This scene looks like it's a part of the Onlyfans video, before they get Wild in the back of the police car," another wrote.

"That's funny. Because that's not a Miami police vehicle or anywhere near Miami," another user noted.

Natalie Reynolds previously went viral after a video of her crying outside TikTok's office spread online

In June 2025, a video of the content creator was uploaded on X. In it, she was seen crying outside TikTok headquarters in Los Angeles.

According to the Free Press Journal's June 9, 2025, report, the influencer was banned on the app and was trying to get into TikTok's office to talk to the staff and lift her ban.

Reynolds claimed at the time that other TikTokers were "jealous" of her and they reportedly banned her profile.

However, netizens speculated that her account ban was related to a video she posted in May 2024.

Natalie Reynolds was banned from TikTok for deceiving a mentally ill homeless woman into jumping into a lake, by promising her $20.00 and then running away when she could not swim. pic.twitter.com/1bCBsFuddG — gogo💣 (@1gogoe) June 13, 2025

Natalie Reynolds challenged a homeless woman to jump into the Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas for $20. She promised the woman that she would jump with her. However, the influencer did not.

When the homeless lady screamed for help, as she only knew how to float and not swim, Natalie Reynolds and her crew left the scene. A firetruck ended up saving the woman.

Internet users claimed that the "prank" video from last year gained traction after some commentary YouTubers made videos on it, and Reynolds' TikTok account ended up getting banned.

For the unversed, Natalie Reynolds had 2.6 million followers on TikTok before her account got banned. Her new account has over 900,000 followers.

Her YouTube channel has 5.5 million subscribers and over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Reynolds also streams on Kick, where she has nearly 33,000 followers. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the influencer's alleged arrest.