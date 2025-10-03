Why did Bratz issue an apology to fans about releasing Hello Kitty collab? Complete drama explained

Why did Bratz issue an apology to fans about releasing Hello Kitty collab? Complete drama ezplained

The recent partnership between Bratz and Hello Kitty has received a significant amount of criticism from the fan base, primarily due to the omission of Sasha, a black character known for her style and representation.

Sasha's absence from the doll lineup has led to accusations of racial exclusion and erasure, with many fans expressing disappointment over the decision.

Bratz apologizes for Sasha's initial exclusion and confirms she's joining the Hello Kitty collaboration

Bratz then responded with a statement that it had addressed the fans' concerns. The company apologized for excluding Sasha and ensured that they would be more inclusive in future partnerships. After all the backlash, Bratz finally said that Sasha will be joining the collaboration.

As much as some people appreciated the apology, others deemed it too little, considering that the act of excluding Sasha had been passed before the outcry of the people.

And, now finally, Bratz took to their official Instagram handle and posted an apology, and the caption reads:

"Sasha's on her way 🎀"

The Instagram post reads:

"We've heard your feedback about Sasha not being part of the Bratz x Hello Kitty collab. Sasha is forever a core Bratz girl. The lineup for this release was determined on the Bratz side. Our friends at Sanrio have been incredible partners throughout, and together we're thrilled to share that Sasha is joining the collaboration - more info to come soon. Your passion made it clear how much she means to you all, and we are excited to give her the spotlight she deserves. Sasha has headlines some of our biggest collaborations, and she will continue to shine in upcoming projects. Thank you for keping the Bratz spirit alive."

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!