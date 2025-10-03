Who is Robert Morris married to? Family explored as Texas' megachurch founder pleads guilty to child s*x abuse charges

Robert Morris is facing five counts related to child s*x abuse (Image via Getty)

Robert Morris is trending after he recently pleaded guilty to the allegations of child s*x abuse on October 2, 2025. The latest update arrives around seven months after the pastor surrendered himself in Osage County.

For the unversed, Morris has been active in the Gateway Church, which he also established around 20 years ago.

The church is located in Southlake’s Dallas-Fort Worth suburb and was a part of Donald Trump’s evangelical advisory board, as per ABC13 Houston.

He is the father of three children, including James Morris, Elaine Fisher, and Josh Morris, who were born from his marriage to Debbie Morris.

Notably, Robert Morris has been sentenced to 10 years, where he will be in prison for six months, followed by probation.

According to People magazine, he must pay for the incarceration, medical costs, and restitution to the victim, alongside registering himself as a s*x offender.

Although the victim’s name was not disclosed earlier this year when Robert was indicted, the allegations initially emerged from a woman named Cindy Clemishire in June 2024.

While speaking to WFAA at the time, Cindy claimed that she was reportedly molested by Morris at the age of 12, and she even attempted to file a lawsuit against Robert in 2005.

Clemishire told the outlet that the abuse happened between 1982 and 1987. Furthermore, her story was later shared by a blog called The Wartburg Watch.

Cindy was allegedly active as a traveling evangelist when she was molested, and Morris was her family friend.

On the other hand, WFAA obtained a statement from Robert Morris, who claimed that he was involved in a s*xual behavior with a young woman.

He said that the case reportedly came out in front of everyone in 1987, and he repented for the same.

“I submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the young lady’s father. They asked me to stop out of ministry and receive counselling and freedom ministry, which I did. Since that time, I have walked in purity and accountability in this area.”

Robert Morris’ children have also worked with his church over the years

Despite being in the headlines for different reasons, the Marshall, Texas native has managed to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

However, his family members have also been involved with his church in some way, which he formed in 2000.

As mentioned, Robert Morris is currently married to Debbie Morris.

The latter has served at the Gateway Church for a long time as the executive pastor of women’s ministry and even wrote a book titled The Blessed Woman, as stated by Penguin Random House.

Robert and Debbie’s son, James, was trending in July last year after he resigned as the pastor of Gateway Church with his wife, Bridgette, who was an executive pastor of the church’s ministry experience and communication.

USA Today stated that James started serving in different positions at the church in 2012.

Robert Morris’ daughter, Elaine Fisher, has also worked with the church for many years alongside his second son, Josh Morris.

Back in April this year, James opened a new church called Passage, which was only six minutes away from his father’s church.

According to CBS News, James’ decision to start a new church led to some trouble as there were protests on the day it was opened. The public was worried about the fact that James and his father’s church could be linked to each other in some manner.

However, the church later clarified that the reports were not true and said in a statement:

“The only ‘connection’ that we have is the same connection that we have with all Christian churches, which is that all churches are connected by being the Bride of Christ. The blood of Jesus connects us with all churches in the world that profess Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.”

As of this writing, Robert Morris’ family members have not commented on anything related to the allegations against him.