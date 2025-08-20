Who is Love Is Blind: UK star Demola? Details explored

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 star Demola Ayilara ( Image via Instagram/@demolaayilara14)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 premiered on August 13 on Netflix. 30 men and women are in search of their soulmate as they go through an emotional connection. These singles will date in the pods and will ultimately walk down the aisle if their connection stands the test of time.

There are going to be a total of 10 episodes in season 2. The final episode will be released on August 27.

As the first four episodes of season 2 are already streaming on Netflix, participant Demola Ayilara has been getting good attention from viewers who saw some budding romance between Demola and Katisha.

Demola even wrote a poem for Katisha while declaring that he would make her feel valued in the relationship. However, the two were not on the same page as Katisha revealed her plans to get engaged to someone else.

Fans have been appreciating Demola's good nature and old-school ways of looking out for love in the show, also when he showed no signs of negativity when Katisha eventually got engaged to someone else.

He rather celebrated it in good spirit.

The 30-year-old financial analyst is from Essex, England. He is also a jiu-jitsu blue belt and has been into martial arts for quite some time now.

More details on Love Is Blind: UK season 2 star Demola Ayilara

Demola has described himself as somewhat of an old-school guy who has thought about his wedding from a young age.

He has been single for two years after his eight-year-long relationship came to an end, as he was not able to be vulnerable with her.

The 30-year-old is not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve, believes that connecting with someone in the pods is his best shot at dating on a deeper level. He has described himself as a true romantic at heart.

His parents are his goals as they have been together for decades, and now that is exactly what Demola is also looking for. As he said in the first meeting on the show,

“I’m a sucker for love. I want Love Is Blind to sort me out and do me a solid.” ‘I’m not trying to just settle,’ ‘I want to make sure that the person I am with is my soulmate and I can love her up forever, honestly.’

What is Love Is Blind: UK star Demola Ayilara’s Instagram like?

People can get a glimpse of Demola’s life from his social media. He is often seen posting pictures from his travel adventures and his martial arts accomplishments as well.

Demola Ayilara is quite the travel enthusiast, as he has been all around the globe, from France to Japan.

Demola has also posted pictures with his beloved mother and family events and gatherings. Demola has also shared pictures of his late grandmother, thus recollecting the fondest memories he has of her.

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. Real-life couple Matt and Emma Willis have returned for the second season as co-hosts. Stay tuned for more updates.