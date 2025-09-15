Who does Hannah Einbinder play in Hacks? Complete Cast and where you've seen them before

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "Hacks" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the sharp-edged comedy Hacks, Hannah Einbinder sparkles as Ava Daniels, a young, sardonic stand-up comic writer trying to make her mark in the glitter of Las Vegas showbiz. The HBO Max series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky documents the unexpected connection between Ava and the iconic stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) as they navigate tumultuous clashes and fragile friendship while attempting to revitalise Deborah's dwindling career. Hannah Einbinder won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2025 for her role in the show Hacks.

Now in its fourth season, released on April 10, 2025, Hacks offers clever wit but also a heartfelt inspection of ambition, mentorship and reinvention, all amid the churning comedic world. Ava's humour and candour are captivating, and Einbinder's performance was strong enough to garner Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Before Hacks, Einbinder performed onstage at places like The Comedy Store and had a go as a stand-up comic in the 2019 comedy special Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go. Her performance showcased her brash, self-deprecating humour. The daughter of SNL alum Laraine Newman, Einbinder brings a fresh perspective on Ava's journey from cancelled TV writer to essential partner of Deborah.

Stellar cast of Hacks and their notable roles

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance : Smart is a 3-time Emmy winner and is best known for her roles as Lana Gardner in Frasier , Charlene Frazier in Designing Women , and Kate in Fargo Season 2 . Her commanding presence anchors Hacks.

: Smart is a 3-time Emmy winner and is best known for her roles as Lana Gardner in , Charlene Frazier in , and Kate in . Her commanding presence anchors Hacks. Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque : Downs, a co-creator, plays Ava’s bumbling yet loyal manager. Fans might know him from his work as Trey, the overzealous gym trainer in Broad City , or from his writing on The Other Two .

: Downs, a co-creator, plays Ava’s bumbling yet loyal manager. Fans might know him from his work as Trey, the overzealous gym trainer in , or from his writing on . Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels : Ava, a sharp-tongued Gen Z writer hired to punch up Deborah’s dated comedy act. Einbinder was a stand-up comedian at venues like The Comedy Store and starred in the 2019 comedy special Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go.

as : Ava, a sharp-tongued Gen Z writer hired to punch up Deborah’s dated comedy act. Einbinder was a stand-up comedian at venues like The Comedy Store and starred in the 2019 comedy special Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go. Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaeffer: Stalter's (chaotic) assistant Kayla is a total scene-stealer with her obliviously "I have nothing to lose" cluelessness. She has been popularised by her viral fake-comedy videos on social media and appeared as Taylor in Queer as Folk (2022).

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus : Clemons-Hopkins brought depth and heart as Deborah's faithful COO. They have appeared in Chicago Med as Dr. Mitch Ripley and Candyman (2021).

: Clemons-Hopkins brought depth and heart as Deborah's faithful COO. They have appeared in as Dr. Mitch Ripley and (2021). Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance : Olson plays Deborah’s troubled daughter, DJ. Known for her role as Dee Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia , Olson brings comedic grit to the part.

: Olson plays Deborah’s troubled daughter, DJ. Known for her role as Dee Reynolds in , Olson brings comedic grit to the part. Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain : McDonald’s casino boss Marty is a charming sleaze. You’ve seen him as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore or Darryl in Thelma & Louise .

: McDonald’s casino boss Marty is a charming sleaze. You’ve seen him as Shooter McGavin in or Darryl in . Mark Indelicato as Damien : Deborah’s assistant Damien is played by Indelicato, best known as Justin Suarez in Ugly Betty and appearances in Dead of Summer .

: Deborah’s assistant Damien is played by Indelicato, best known as Justin Suarez in and appearances in . Rose Abdoo as Josefina: Abdoo plays Deborah’s housekeeper with quiet humour. She’s recognisable as Gypsy in Gilmore Girls and starred in Parenthood.

Laurie Metcalf as Alice : Joining Season 4, Metcalf plays a quirky tour manager. A stage and screen legend, she’s known for Roseanne (Jackie Harris) and Lady Bird .

: Joining Season 4, Metcalf plays a quirky tour manager. A stage and screen legend, she’s known for (Jackie Harris) and . Poppy Liu as Kiki: Liu’s blackjack dealer, Kiki, adds sass. She played Serena in iCarly (2021) and appeared in Better Call Saul.

Evolving plot of the Emmy-winning series Hacks

Hacks at its centre is a story of reinventing oneself and unexpected alliances. During Season 1, Ava has just been terminated from her position to welcome a fresh start. She is flown out to Las Vegas to help Deborah, a comic legend who is having difficulties with her long-running act at a casino. Although Ava and Deborah's generational difference causes strife, it also creates space for both to evolve in creating new material and keeping Deborah pertinent. In Season 2, as Ava and Deborah are both in a car, on their way to another venture in Deborah's comeback, they struggle with issues of ageing, desire, and self-sacrifice.

By Season 3, Ava is on the upswing and Deborah is facing a decision over a late-night hosting opportunity, complicating Ava's relationship with Deborah. In Season 4, they are examining the ways in which their relationship may be shifting, with Ava looking for new professional opportunities and Deborah facing new realities in a changing entertainment landscape.

Fans can now watch Hacks, Seasons 1–4, available for streaming on HBO Max.

