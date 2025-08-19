Who are NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood? Food vloggers share update after surviving unexpected SUV crash while filming at a restaurant

A car hit a table of the restaurant where the influencers were sitting (Representative image via Usman Malik/Unsplash)

Food vloggers NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood left their followers worried after getting injured in an incident where a car crashed through the restaurant, CuVee’s Culinary Creations. It was captured in a video shared through NinaUnrated’s official Instagram handle on Sunday, August 17.

Notably, Nina has been active on YouTube for more than 10 years. On the other hand, Patrick has worked as a content creator over the years alongside being an athlete, fitness trainer, model, and actor.

On August 19, 2025, NinaUnrated shared an update on her condition through Instagram, where she added some photos of her injuries.

The pictures were taken directly in the hospital where Nina was undergoing treatment, and they featured a close-up look at the places where she was hit.







One of the snaps also featured Patrick appearing alongside Nina. However, further updates are awaited on the injuries the former suffered.

Nina confirmed in the caption that the incident happened at the Houston-based restaurant, saying that she and Patrick were recording an eating show.



“It hit us directly me on his left, him on my right as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived”, Nina wrote.



The online personality expressed gratitude for being safe, saying that her pet Loyal, who died in November 2024, also protected everyone.

Apart from this, NinaUnrated spoke up on what she had learned from the incident, as she stated:



“This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you this could’ve been our last meal.”



NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood hospitalized: Restaurant accident explained







As mentioned, Patrick has not shared any updates about his current condition or injuries, as of this writing.

The original video posted by Nina shows that she and Blackwood were recording themselves on camera and starting to eat when a car crashed into the restaurant and hit the table where they were sitting.

The end of the clip, while being played in slow-motion, indicates that NinaUnrated fell on the floor as soon as the table was hit.

Patrick was spotted standing up and going to the other side, following which pieces of glass were spotted on the seat.

There were other people inside the restaurant, and a few of them appeared in the background, giving a shocking expression over everything that happened. Notably, Nina wrote below the clip:



“Tomorrow Is Not Promised… @cuveesculinarycreations Glass Shatters Everywhere! SUV Crashes Through Window While We Eat Near Death Experience.”



The restaurant owner spoke to TMZ on Monday, August 18, claiming that he was standing near the spot when it happened.

The owner, whose identity remains unknown, also verified that the car driver was safe and that the individual has to pay for the damage caused.

According to Dexerto, the car was going at a speed of 35-40 mph, and the incident happened around 10 minutes after NinaUnrated and Patrick began recording their video.

Meanwhile, the authorities are yet to reveal more details about the incident as they have already investigated the matter, as per TMZ.

The owner told the outlet that the influencers were immediately hospitalized.

Nina’s YouTube channel has grabbed a lot of attention for her twerking videos, and it has accumulated more than 12 million views. She also operates an OnlyFans account.

On the other hand, Patrick has described himself as a “Czech Bowl Champ” in his Instagram bio, and he frequently shares photos from different restaurants.