When will The American Revolution air? Release date and more details explored

Promotional poster for The American Revolution (Image Via Instagram/@kenlburns)

A six part, 12-hour documentary series titled The American Revolution, is making its way to television.

The documentary will highlight America’s founding struggles and the eight-year war for its independence.

The docu-series will premiere on November 16, 2025, and be telecast for six nights consecutively till November 21, 2025, at 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS.

The series could also be streamed at PBS.org and the PBS app.

The American Revolution was in the news for being in production for eight years.

It is directed and produced by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt.

The documentary series is written by Geoffrey C.Ward and commemorates 250 years of the war.

The American Revolution explores how its independence reshaped and inspired several such movements across the world







The American Revolution changed world history and became a catalyst in inspiring several such democratic movements across the world.

The series follows the lives of several individuals from various backgrounds who experienced it.

These individuals varied from rank-and-file Continental soldiers, American militarymen, Patriot political and military leaders, British Army Officers, Native soldiers, and many more.

The war impacted millions from places like Canada to the Caribbean and beyond.

During the war, the British Army occupied all the major population centres in the United States for more than seven years.

Ken Burns is one of the executive producers of the series. He talked about the importance of the revolution and why it is so important in the history of the United States of America.

He stated:



“ The American Revolution is one of the important events in human history. We went from being subjects to inventing a new concept, citizens and set in motion democratic revolutions around the globe.”



Sarah Botstein remarked that the series told a story about the people who lived through that era. She said, as reported by PBS:



“ It’s a surprising and deeply relevant story, one that is hugely important to understanding who we are as a country and a people. The revolution changed how we think about government—creating new ideas about liberty, freedom and democracy.”



David Schmidt also stressed that the revolution helped the country to emerge as a nation that was beyond imagination for many Americans.

The revolution went on to pave the way to advanced civil liberties and human rights.

Many historians and scholars helped in the making of the American Revolution.

Some of these also appeared in the documentary series.

Scholars like Jane Kamensky, Friederike Baer, Rick Atkinson, Darren Bonaparte, Stephen Conway, Christopher Leslie Brown, and many more.

The writer of The American Revolution is Ken Burn’s long-time collaborator, who has written “The American Revolution” which will be published on November 11, 2025, under Penguin Random House.

The documentary also features original footage that shows the diversity of North America.

The cinematography lead by Buddy Squires and team shot the series in every season over the course of several years.

They also worked for the reenactment to bring the troop moment and camp to life.

The American Revolution is narrated by Peter Coyote and also features the voices of historical figures read by actors such as Adam Arkin, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Damian Lewis, Morgan Freeman, and many more.

The music featured in the documentary consisted of both period and newly composed music pieces.

The series also uses thousands of still images, 18th-century maps recreated by the makers, paintings, letters, and other archival materials from all across the United States.

Stay tuned for more such updates.