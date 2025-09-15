When will Big Brother 27 return with a new episode?

Big Brother (Image via CBS)

Big Brother season 27 will return with a new episode on Wednesday, September 17. It will be a two-hour episode. What makes the upcoming episode all the more exciting is that it might be a double eviction night, as another contestant will be sent to the Jury soon after the first live eviction.

This change was made as the newest episode did not release on Sunday, as the network hosted this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14. This award ceremony was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Viewers have been glued to the TV screen as the highly-awaited “White Locust” twist came with a series of unexpected twists and a shocking elimination of the former Big Brother winner, Rachel Reilly.

However, the popular reality television series skipped another Sunday as the network broadcast the star-studded awards night, the VMAs.

While Big Brother 27 started with just 17 contestants who moved into the mysterious place of Hotel Mystère, now there are only seven contestants left as the finale premieres this fall.

Big Brother season 27: Who won the week 10 veto?

In an exciting turn of events, Morgan has won the Week 10 Veto. With Morgan winning the veto, it would be interesting to see if she uses it against Lauren this time! Viewers saw how Vince's saving Lauren led to a heated argument between him and Morgan.

Morgan and Vince’s heated argument came as a surprise, as the two have been gaining considerable attention due to their alleged showmanship. Morgan has recently cleared the air in a live feed, saying,

“I respect him, I respect his relationship. I am excited to meet Kelsey.” She concluded, “I wonder why I am getting asked that.” “What I really want to know is why I keep getting asked if there is something more there? I like Vinny as a friend, and strictly a friend.”

Vince has also shared his side of the alleged romance while talking to Keanu, saying,

“If anything, I think she’ll find it funny because they talk about her on TV. She’ll be, like, flattered, like, ‘Oh, yeah, see? People want my man.'”

Keanu Soto calls out Vince for his alleged showmanship with Morgan

As Vince’s closeness with housemate Morgan has been grabbing headlines for a while now, Keanu Soto has called out Vince while claiming that he already has a girlfriend outside the Big Brother house.

While talking about the alleged showmanship, Keanu stated,

“It can’t just be me, bro.” He even went as far as to say, “There’s no way that you’re like…” thinking through his words before concluding, “Yo, come on.”

In a recent Instagram comment, Vince’s girlfriend, Kelsey, also stated that she was never permitted to flirt as a strategy, while further revealing that they had talked extensively about boundaries before he left.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves has also shared her opinion on the alleged showmance, saying that she knows if she were Vince’s girlfriend, she would not be happy with him either.

Don’t forget to catch the newest episode of Big Brother season 27, airing on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Sundays, 8/7c, exclusively on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates.