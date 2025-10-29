What time does South Park Season 28 episode 2 drop on Paramount+? Release timings for all region, where to watch and more

After the unexpected season jump earlier this month, South Park Season 28 episode 1 took viewers by surprise with its biting satire and sharp political humor. Now, the long-running animated juggernaut is preparing for another chaotic return, just in time for Halloween. Following a brief break week, South Park is ready to roll out its second episode of the season — a special that promises to blend its trademark absurdity with a timely spooky twist. Here’s everything you need to know about when it drops, where to watch it, and what to expect from one of television’s most daring comedies.

South Park Season 28 Episode 2 release details explored

Despite South Park Season 28 episode 1 having aired only a short while ago, the series has already found itself back in the spotlight with episode 2, titled The Woman in the Hat, set to release as a Halloween special. The episode will be released on October 31, 2025, at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET on Comedy Central. The installment was delayed to be released on Halloween for a thematic episode. The episode will be made available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+ for audiences in the United States the following day, on November 1, 2025.

Much like its predecessor, South Park Season 28 follows a biweekly release pattern — though fans have learned not to take that schedule too literally. The series recently faced a confusing transition when season 27 abruptly ended and was immediately replaced by season 28, a move that had many questioning if there had been a clerical mix-up. However, a representative for the show later clarified that the shift was intentional. Each season is now planned to contain just five episodes, rather than the ten that earlier reports had suggested.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the release timings for the upcoming episode based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) October 31, 2025 7 pm USA (Mountain Time) October 31, 2025 8 pm USA (Central Time) October 31, 2025 9 pm USA (Eastern Time) October 31, 2025 10 pm United Kingdom (British Summer Time) November 1, 2025 3 am Europe (Central European Time) November 1, 2025 3 am India (Indian Standard Time) November 1, 2025 7:30 am Australia (Australian Central Standard Time) November 1, 2025 11:30 am

What to expect from South Park’s Halloween special episode

After the premiere episode reignited the show’s chaotic spirit with biting commentary on surveillance, politics, and viral culture, South Park season 28 episode 2 looks poised to raise the stakes even higher. The Halloween special, The Woman in the Hat, centers on a bizarre haunting in the White House — an unmistakable nod to current political tensions.

The official logline teases that:

“The White House deals with a disruptive spirit from the East Wing; Stan worries that South Park has become too political.”

It’s classic South Park: blending absurd supernatural elements with razor-sharp social satire.

Based on the above tweet from the official account, the new episode will see the return of President Donald Trump and Satan, who are wearing hard hats alongside a demolition crew. The sequence reportedly references the ongoing “East Wing demolition,” a storyline that parodies recent political developments in Washington. The imagery alone has already sparked conversations online, as it continues Parker and Stone’s long-running fascination with the absurdity of real-world power structures.

What makes this installment particularly exciting is its place in South Park’s tradition of Halloween episodes. The series has occasionally dabbled in horror-themed specials — from Pinkeye and Korn’s Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery in the early seasons to A Nightmare on Face Time and The Scoots in later years. The Woman in the Hat marks the first Halloween special since 2019, signaling a nostalgic yet timely return to form for the show. Co-creator Matt Stone even hinted earlier this month that production delays were partly due to the ambitious animation schedule needed to deliver this particular episode on time.

The episode’s mix of political satire and horror homage is perfectly in line with the show’s long history of pushing boundaries while staying eerily relevant. As the season progresses through the rest of 2025, one thing is clear — South Park may play by its own rules, but that’s exactly why it remains one of television’s most unpredictable and essential comedies.