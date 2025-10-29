What time does High Potential season 2 episode 8 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Custom cover edited by Prime Timer, Original Image © ABC Website

High Potential season 2 episode 7, ‘’The One That Got Away,’’ has been divided into two parts, which will continue solving the case of the robbery of Rembrandt’s painting from the art gallery. So, High Potential season 2 episode 8, ‘’The One That Got Away’’ (Part 2) is set to premiere on January 6, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ABC.

The show revolves around Morgan Gillory, a consultant at the LAPD, who utilizes her strong IQ to help solve complex crime cases. So far, seven episodes of High Potential season 2 have been released, with the latest episode (Episode 7) centering on a daring heist at an art museum, where a thief makes off with a painting valued at over $20 million. In this episode, the show did not follow the ‘one episode one case’ format and will continue the storyline ahead in the High Potential season 2 episode 8.

The show heads into a mid-season break and will resume releasing new episodes starting January 6, 2026.

Release date of High Potential season 2 episode 8

High Potential Season 2, Episode 8, is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, on ABC. The show airs on its usual time slot at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Once the show is broadcast live on ABC, viewers can stream the show the very next day on Hulu. Basic subscription plan for Hulu starts at $9.99/month, and its ad-free plan costs $18.99/month.

Release timings of High Potential season 2 episode 8 for various regions are mentioned in the table below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) January 6, 2026 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) January 6, 2026 10 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) January 7, 2026 3 a.m. India (IST) January 7, 2026 7:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) January 7, 2026 4 a.m. Phillipines January 7, 2026 10 a.m. Singapore January 7, 2026 10 a.m. South Korea January 7, 2026 11 a.m.

How many episodes are there in High Potential season 2?

The second season consists of 18 episodes, making a long journey for fans to witness new episodes with new interesting cases every week. Every new episode is released weekly on Tuesdays on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday.

The first season and the first seven episodes of High Potential season 2 are available to watch on Hulu.

Here’s a list of episodes of High Potential season 2 that viewers can currently stream on Hulu

Episode 1- Pawns

Episode 2- Checkmate

Episode 3- Eleven Minutes

Episode 4- Behind the Music

Episode 5- Content Warning

Episode 6- Chasing Ghosts

Episode 7- The One That Got Away Part 1

A brief recap of High Potential season 2 episode 7

The episode opens with a thief entering the museum and stealing Rembrandt’s painting, worth $20 million. When the LAPD arrived at the crime scene, Morgan noticed that the thief had ignored several expensive paintings that were right in front of him and instead went for one that was farther away from where he had broken in. This shows that the thief’s motive wasn’t money — he wanted that specific painting for a personal reason.

During the investigation, they learned that the Weisemans had sued the Fosters, claiming the painting rightfully belonged to them since their ancestor bought it in 1932. However, it was taken away during the N*zi attack, and they had no proof to support their claim. While researching the painting’s history, Daphne discovered a thief with a similar pattern — he always broke in through a skylight or window, leaving aluminum oxide particles near the glass he had broken. The same signs were also found in this museum theft.

This suggests that he could be the same person; meanwhile, the new member, Rhys (an insurance company agent), receives a call from a stranger who is willing to provide something important —a lead related to the painting —in return for $500,000. Morgan and Rhys went to meet him but ended up getting suspended from the case.

Nick lashed out at Morgan for not following orders and heading to the crime scene without his permission. Although they brought in a new lead, the guy who called Rhys left an envelope for him and was willing to meet him at Woodley Park. Nick and Kardec take over the case from here on, but they end up losing the suspect during their argument while chasing him.

Morgan gets a big shock while kissing Rhys when she sees gunshot scars on his shoulder — the same marks that link him to the thief who failed a robbery in Madrid. The episode ends with Arthur in danger as a man sits behind his car and asks for Roman’s backpack, which Arthur had given to Morgan. Once this man finds out where the bag really is, it could bring more danger to Morgan and her daughter, Ava, which will be continued in High Potential season 2 episode 8.