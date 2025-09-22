What time does Alien: Earth season 1 episode 8 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 8, which is the final chapter of the season, will air on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. Fans were left on a major cliffhanger in the previous episode titled, ‘’Emergence,’’ which saw Wendy, Nibbs, and Joe heading out from the Nervermore. They realized that The Lost Boys is not safe either after Tootles died accidentally by locking himself in the glass chamber of alien specimens.

After watching how Tootles died, Boy Kavalier was onboard to begin new experiments with Ocellus (sheep), who knocked on the glass chamber, leading to Tootle’s death. He believes that his IQ is far better than he thought.

Meanwhile, Wendy, who believed that they were ‘premium,’ decided to step out of the facility. She hacked the monitors and brought in one of the xenomorphs with her, which helped them to escape from Boy Kavalier’s further experiments.

The xenomorph did not cause any harm to the trio as Wendy could communicate with it and ordered it to ‘’hide and follow.’’ Xenomorphs hunt many soldiers on their way and help them reach the docks. However, as they were about to hop onto the boat, soldiers arrived. Nibs goes crazy and attacks, but Joe stops her by using electricity and gets shot several times.

Wendy is shocked to see that Joe has attacked her friend, Nibbs. The xenomorph lurks in the woods, waiting for Wendy’s command to strike. The episode ends with Wendy turning to Joe and shouting,

“What did you do?”

The next episode is expected to continue from this point, leaving viewers with many questions. Will Wendy command the Xenomorph to attack Joe’s friends, the soldiers? If not, how will they escape? And will Boy Kavalier catch them again?

Release date and timings of Alien: Earth episode 8 across all regions

Episode 8, ‘’The Real Monsters,’’ will be released on September 23, 2025, on FX at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET. The episode will also be available to watch on Hulu.

For international viewers, the show is available to stream on Disney+ and Jio Hotstar. The rollout in the US is just one day ahead. Viewers outside the US can stream the show on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Episode 8 release timings across several regions are listed in the table below:

Region Date Time United States (ET) September 23, 2025 8:00 pm United States (PT) September 23, 2025 5:00 pm United Kingdom (BST) September 24, 2025 1:00 am Central Europe (CEST) September 24, 2025 2:00 am India (IST) September 24, 2025 5:30 am Japan (JST) September 24, 2025 9:00 am Australia (AET) September 24, 2025 10:00 am Brazil (BRT) September 24, 2025 9:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) September 24, 2025 12:00 pm

How many episodes are there in Alien: Earth?

The series consists of eight episodes. The first episode premiered on August 12, 2025. All the previous seven episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Here’s a complete episode guide of Alien: Earth.

Episode number Title Release date 1 Neverland August 12, 2025 2 Mr. October August 12, 2025 3 Metamorphosis August 19, 2025 4 Observation August 26, 2025 5 Emergence September 2, 2025 6 The Fly September 9, 2025 7 In Space, No One September 16, 2025 8 The Real Monsters September 23, 2025

How to watch Alien: Earth: Know all about its subscription plan

The show airs its episodes weekly on FX and is available to stream on Hulu after its broadcast. Hulu subscription plans with ads start at $9.99/month, and its premium plan without ads costs $18.99/month.

For viewers in the UK/Japan/Australia/Europe, the show premieres its episodes on Wednesdays at 1 am (GMT) on Disney+. The subscription plan for Disney+ varies across countries. The basic plan in the UK begins at £4.99 per month with ads and £8.99 per month without ads.

For viewers in India, the show is available to stream on Jio Hotsar.