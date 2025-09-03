What did Graham Linehan say? Father Ted creator arrested at Heathrow over viral tweet posts

Graham Linehan was told in a private area that he was being arrested for three of his posts on social media (Image via Getty)

Writer and activist Graham Linehan was recently taken into custody after he shared a few posts targeting transgender people on X. Notably, the legal issues happened on September 1, 2025, and Linehan later shared the details of the same in a blog post, as per the Independent.

The Father Ted creator wrote in his blog that the police informed him at a private spot that he was being arrested for three tweets that he posted earlier this year.

According to Fox News, one of the posts stated that a “trans-identified male” is involved in a violent and abusive act if that particular individual is in a “female-only space.”

Graham Linehan wrote that if the situation happens anywhere, the people witnessing it should contact the cops immediately or hit the offender if needed.

His second post featured a photo of a large group of people with flags of transgender and LGBT+ pride. The caption of the post stated:

“A photo you can smell.”

The final post was Graham’s reply to another individual who responded below the picture. Linehan told the person at the time:

“I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. Fu** em.”

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Graham Linehan’s arrest, saying that he was taken into custody after he arrived at Heathrow Airport.

While the cops did not mention Graham as the person they had arrested, they claimed that he was taken away “on suspicion of inciting violence.” The police also said:

“After being taken to police custody, officers became concerned for his health and he was taken to hospital. His condition is neither life-threatening nor life-changing.”

Graham Linehan explained the events leading to his arrest in a blog post

A day after being taken into custody, the Dublin, Ireland native said in his blog post that he was escorted to a private area by five police officers.

Linehan confirmed that he was not making up anything, adding that he initially believed that the police officers were sent by trans activists.

However, Graham Linehan also claimed that the police did not misbehave with him in any manner and arranged a van so that he would not be taken through the airport like a terrorist. He further stated:

“At Heathrow police station, my belt, bag, and devices were confiscated. Then I was shown into a small green-tiled cell with a bunk, a silver toilet in the corner and a message from Crimestoppers on the ceiling next to a concave mirror that was presumably there to make you reflect on your life choices.”

Graham Linehan wrote that he fell asleep for some time and was eventually interviewed by an officer about the tweets.

The Black Books creator explained the meaning behind the words he used in his posts, and a nurse was called to do a check-up on him.

Linehan claimed that his blood pressure was at a level where there could have been a stroke. Graham revealed that he was taken to the A&E and opened up on his condition by saying:

“The doctors suggested the high blood pressure was stress-related, combined with long-haul travel and lack of movement. I feel it may also have been a contributing factor that I have now spent eight years being targeted by trans activists working in tandem with police in a dedicated, perseistent harassment campaign because I refuse to believe that lesbians have c**ks.”

Graham said that his bail condition included a restriction on the use of X while he stays in the UK, followed by an interview in October.

Addressing the entire experience, Linehan wrote that the UK has changed a lot, including that it has become hostile to freedom of speech.

Apart from creating some sitcoms, Graham Linehan also wrote a memoir titled Tough Crowd: How I Made and Lost a Career in Comedy around two years ago.

He is a recipient of five BAFTA Awards and is a writer of popular comedy shows like Brass Eye.