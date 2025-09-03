Was Daniel Riggs found? Missing Mount Pleasant man trends online amid viral post

Daniel Riggs went missing in 2015 and was reportedly 47 years old at the time (Representative image via Vaz Mann/Unsplash)

Daniel Riggs is once again trending on the headlines after a video went viral on social media, showing the process used to discover his remains from a car that was submerged in the Black River for a long time. Notably, Riggs went missing many years ago in November 2015, and the remains were found in August 2024.

The new video was shared last week on Saturday, August 30, through the official handle of Adam Brown Adventures on Facebook. The YouTube channel of the same title says that Adam is a scuba diver who helps people search for any family member missing for a long time.

The video featured glimpses of different news channels reporting on the Mount Pleasant man’s missing case, and the main focus was on a black vehicle. At one point, Adam sends a device down the river, which discovers a car with the number plate FUZ 345.







The car is then slowly pulled to the side of the river, and a few police officers can be spotted standing at the scene. One of the cops tries to open the car door, and a few moments later, another officer uses something to break the glass towards the back of the vehicle.

This is followed by another sequence where the car is hooked onto something and the back door is pulled open. However, the back of the car was blurred, and the edited portion seemingly featured the remains of Daniel Riggs.

According to Live 5 News, the human remains of Riggs were identified with the help of dental records and other evidence such as medical history. They were eventually sent to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office for examination, and the discovery of the vehicle was a result of a private dive team learning about the location where Daniel’s phone was last found ringing.

Sonar device was used to find the human remains of Daniel Riggs

According to WLOS, Adam Brown Adventures received additional help from another individual named Jason Souhrada. Notably, Jason’s sonar device was creating headlines after discovering a vehicle at the bottom of a North Carolina creek with three individuals who were missing for some time.

Souhrada’s device was created with the help of a boogie board, and it could find bodies in water. Souhrada told WLOS at the time that Adam Brown was his close friend, and he approached the latter to get some help after looking into Daniel Riggs’ missing case.

A police report linked to the missing case claimed that, as per the investigators, Daniel’s phone was last ringing in Georgetown, and he even told his girlfriend the same thing in 2015. Jason opened up on the process he used through the phone rings to find the car, as he said:



“I decided to track these phone pings and go back to the landing down in Georgetown. We got in the water there and found multiple vehicles right away. Like I think the total was close to 25 if not more within a quarter-mile stretch of that boat landing.”



Jason mentioned that they were searching for a Dodge Nitro, which was Daniel’s car, and used a drone underwater, following which they discovered the car along with the license plate. Souhrada addressed the reasons for helping find Daniel Riggs and said:



“There’s so much water to be checked, and the reality is, you know, it can’t always be done. So, private teams like us come in. We don’t charge the families anything, you know. We just go out on our own dime, on our own time, and we just try to do everything we can to help.”



Live 5 News stated that Daniel left his residence at the Mathis Ferry Road on November 9, 2015, and his girlfriend immediately contacted the Mount Pleasant Police Department when Riggs did not return for almost two days. Daniel was reportedly 47 years old at the time he went missing.