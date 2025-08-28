The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 29 to September 5, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, Phyllis, Cane, Audra and Sally on The Young and the Restless

Rethinking and re-adjustments of strategies are coming in place on The Young and the Restless as plans involving Cane Ashby take shape. As Cane seems to back-track on his initial plans, Phyllis seems to be left in the lurch. Meanwhile, Audra’s problems are far from over although she is likely to get all the support from her friend, Sally.

The past few weeks of The Young and the Restless played out Cane’s arrival in town and Claire’s fallout with Audra. As Audra continued to corner Kyle, the latter tried to convince his girlfriend of his commitment. Although he was not totally honest with Claire, Audra kissed him to prove her point.

In retaliation, Claire exposed Audra’s deal with Victor to Nate. In the face of Nate’s questions and doubts, Audra walked out of her relationship with him. Meanwhile, Cane was unable to get back with Lily after their twins refused to speak with him. In response, Cane sent them a repentant voicemail.

Cane’s equations around town took a beating as Victor alleged that his wealth came from dirty money due to Colin’s fraud. On the other side, Cane shut down his plan with Phyllis while urging Billy to go ahead and take over Chancellor. The long-running CBS soap found Genoa City in chaos with the changed scenario.

The Young and the Restless: Cane shakes up the town with a change in plan

Recently, Cane declared to Phyllis that he would change his plan to take over businesses in town. With that, he asked her to step off her high horse. He also visited Billy and encouraged him to think about taking Chancellor for himself.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will find Billy worried about Cane’s real plan since he does not believe in the latter’s sudden reform. Sally will likely collaborate with Billy to unravel Cane’s actual strategy. She will be invested in this attempt since she wants Cane’s real face exposed on the big media story of Abbott Communications. This will ensure that her stint as the CEO is established.

Meanwhile, Cane is upset about Victor’s threat. Cane will want to handle the Newman head’s blackmail with as little exposure as possible. Moreover, he will not prefer to be under the latter’s control. As such, he may reach out to his attorney, Amanda, and expect her to handle his affairs legally.

The Young and the Restless: Phyllis needs help

Phyllis was all geared up to work with Cane and reclaim her position in society. On his demand, she also studied AI to know where he wants to use it. However, Cane withdrew and called his plans off, leaving Phyllis without a prospect.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Phyllis will be reluctant to give up easily. She will try to work on Cane to get him out of his despair and urge him to get on with his plan to overhaul the town’s business scenario. With Amanda in town, Phyllis may also use her friend to help with setting Cane’s plan in motion.

The Young and the Restless: Sally’s friendship backfires

Sally Spectra is stepping into the CEO’s role at her media house and plans to throw a large party for the same. Since she has appointed Audra in the company, the latter is expected to attend the party. However, with the media house named Abbott Communications, all the Abbotts are likely to be her guests.

If Kyle arrives with Claire and faces Audra, it may lead to some drama. Sally may be questioned for her decision. She may even face criticism from the other Abbotts for bringing in Audra. She may need to defend her decision to the rest of the family. At the same time, Sally will wait for major news on Cane to come out for her advantage. As such, Cane’s decision to step back will irk her.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless to catch Sally’s predicament and delve into Cane’s real reason to backtrack from his plan.