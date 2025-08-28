The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda returns with new orders, Kyle makes a bold move, and Billy doubts Cane’s surrender

Amanda Sinclair (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on August 29, 2025, Amanda Sinclair makes a shocking comeback with new instructions, while Billy Abbott starts to doubt Cane Ashby’s promises. At the same time, Nikki Newman tries to cheer up Claire with good news, but Kyle’s betrayal is still fresh in her mind.

As the day goes on, Claire faces another major twist when Kyle decides to take a bold step to prove how much she means to him. Meanwhile, Billy confides in Jack about Cane’s sudden change of heart, worrying it may not be real. With old faces returning, secrets bubbling to the surface, and risky choices ahead, Genoa City is set for even more tension.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on August 29, 2025

Nikki tries to support Claire amid heartbreak

Nikki on The Young and the Restless will try her best to lift Claire’s mood by sharing that Claire is getting a promotion at Newman Enterprises. The achievement is something Claire can definitely be proud of, and for a moment, it gives her a reason to smile.

Still, even with this career boost, Claire’s heart feels heavy. She can’t shake the pain of Kyle’s betrayal, and the memory of him kissing Audra during their time in France lingers in her mind. Nikki’s encouragement helps, but it may not be strong enough to erase the doubts and hurt Claire is struggling with.

Kyle’s risky move to win back trust

Even though Kyle has made mistakes, he isn’t ready to give up on Claire. He realizes that telling her the truth too late caused her a lot of pain, but now he wants to show her that she is the only woman he truly cares about.

Kyle decides to take a risk by buying an engagement ring and planning a proposal. This bold move could help him win back Claire’s trust, but it could also go wrong if she isn’t ready to forgive. Whatever happens, this choice will have a huge impact on their future together.

Amanda returns with new orders

Amanda comes back to Genoa City at an important time on The Young and the Restless. Cane has been trying to deal with the mess caused by his past schemes, and he may turn to her for legal advice to help with his blackmail troubles.

But things could get complicated if Phyllis reaches out to Amanda too, asking her to push Cane toward restarting his takeover plans. Depending on whose side Amanda chooses, her return could completely change the direction of this battle.

Billy questions Cane’s true intentions

Billy doesn’t fully believe that Cane is really giving up on his schemes. He thinks Cane might just be pretending to step back and could be using him as a distraction while planning something else.

Billy shares his worries with Jack and urges him to stay on guard, since Cane might cause more trouble at any moment. Their talk pushes the Abbott brothers to start planning how they can protect themselves if Cane makes another move.

Jack weighs the risks ahead

Jack listens to Billy’s concerns and takes them seriously. Even though Cane says he’s stepping away, Jack knows it’s risky to trust his word. The Abbott brothers may discuss different options, but they both agree it’s smarter to be ready for trouble. Working together could be the best way for them to stay one step ahead of Cane’s unpredictable moves.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus