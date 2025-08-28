The Young and the Restless recap (August 28, 2025): Kyle confesses to Claire, Jack battles Victor, and Nikki plans Claire’s promotion

Claire Newman confronting Kyle Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 28, 2025, Kyle Abbott admitted to kissing Audra Charles in France, leaving Claire Newman hurt and unsure about their future. Hoping to save the relationship, Kyle thought about making a bold move.

At Society, Jack Abbott clashed with Victor Newman over Kyle. Victor refused to back down from their contract, while Jack pushed harder, and Diane Jenkins feared his fight could only cause more trouble.

Meanwhile, Nikki Newman supported Victoria and Claire through personal struggles. She offered Claire a promotion at Newman Enterprises, but Claire remained too heartbroken by Kyle’s lie to focus on new opportunities.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, August 28, 2025

Kyle’s confession shatters Claire

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Claire asked Kyle about his trip to Nice and pushed for the truth. Kyle admitted Audra had kissed him, saying it was part of a trap and that he regretted it. But Claire was more upset about his lies than the kiss itself. She accused him of hiding the truth and walked out, leaving Kyle crushed.

Claire leans on Victoria and Nikki

After leaving Kyle, Claire met Victoria and Nikki at the coffeehouse. She shared her heartbreak and admitted his lie brought back painful memories from her childhood with Jordan. Nikki told her Kyle made a mistake but believed his love was real. Even so, Claire wasn’t ready to forgive and said she needed time.

Victoria worried about Claire but hoped more responsibility at Newman Enterprises might help. Nikki revealed she planned to promote Claire to a junior executive position. Still, Claire couldn’t stop thinking about Kyle’s confession.

Jack and Victor’s latest showdown

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Jack confronted Victor and asked him to tear up the $5 million contract Kyle had signed if he truly planned to stop interfering in Kyle and Claire’s relationship. Victor refused, saying he wouldn’t cancel a valid deal. Their fight reignited their old rivalry, and Victor made it clear the feud wasn’t ending anytime soon.

Later, Jack vented to Diane about wanting to give Victor a taste of his own medicine. Diane warned that striking back could make things worse. Although Victor was also working with Cane Ashby, Jack brushed Cane off as less important than Victor’s schemes.

Victor strengthens his alliance

Outside Society, Victor texted Cane to see if he was ready to move forward with their plan against Jabot. This showed Victor wasn’t finished causing trouble for Jack or the Abbott family’s company. His actions hinted at more problems ahead for both Jabot and Kyle.

Kyle decides on a bold move

Back at Society, Kyle joined Diane and Jack for lunch and told them about Claire’s angry reaction to his confession. Heartbroken but unwilling to give up, he said he was determined to fix things. Diane advised him to give Claire space, but Kyle believed waiting would only make it worse.

Kyle then shocked his parents by saying he planned to propose to Claire. While Jack and Diane looked worried, Kyle was sure that asking her to marry him was the only way to win her back.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus