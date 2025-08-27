The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Episode 3 Ending Explained: What happens when Giuliano’s narrative starts to fall apart?

Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox | Image via Hulu

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox turns the camera on the prosecutor in Episode 3, The Guardian of Perugia, and the audience watches the case collide with the record. Set inside a Giuliano Mignini point of view, the hour intercuts prison procedure, early forensic returns, and the churn of headlines with the prosecutor’s origin story and self-image as Perugia’s guardian.

Grace Van Patten leads The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox as Amanda, with Sharon Horgan as Edda Mellas, Francesco Acquaroli as Giuliano, and Giuseppe De Domenico as Raffaele Sollecito. The limited series comes from creator K.J. Steinberg and streams weekly on Hulu.

The episode’s final beat is the crack: lab analysis flags a bloody print from Meredith Kercher’s room that matches none of the three people Giuliano has framed as the culprits. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox uses that single contradiction to close the door on one theory and open another, cueing the audience to look beyond Amanda, Raffaele, and Patrick Lumumba as the investigation resets.

Forensics vs. Giuliano’s theory: What does the lab work actually say?

The episode structures its ending around a stack of tests that do not support the three-perpetrator story. Early returns find no usable Amanda or Raffaele DNA in the murder room. The mop Amanda carried to Raffaele’s apartment shows no blood or crime scene traces. Medical reporting undercuts a s*xual-assault narrative the prosecution wants to prove. The audience then sees the hinge: a bloody print from Meredith’s room does not belong to Amanda, Raffaele, or Patrick.

Inside Giuliano’s frame, that detail is not a breakthrough but a problem. The theory can’t absorb it. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox closes on that fracture, positioning the print as the hour’s answer to the headline question: Giuliano’s narrative starts to fall apart the moment the forensics point decisively away from his chosen trio.

How “Foxy Knoxy” gets manufactured in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Episode 3: the HIV scare, the leaked list, and media contagion

Episode 3 shows the audience how a persona is built when evidence won’t cooperate. In prison, Amanda is told she is HIV positive and instructed to list recent s*xual partners. Later, the “positive” is reversed, but the list surfaces in the press, seeding the “Foxy Knoxy” storyline and its copycat labels. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ties that tabloid loop to interrogation practices and surveillance inside the prison, showing how private notes become public ammunition.

On July 16, 2025, Amanda Knox wrote on X,

“This was made public after police lied to me that I had HIV, then told me to write a list of my partners, then confiscated my diary and leaked it to the media..”

The episode echoes period coverage that branded her “the American witch,” while “Foxy Knoxy” resurfaces across broadcasts in sequence with the leak. Contemporaneous headlines also amplified monikers like “s*x-and-drug-crazed she-devil,” which the series references within its media montage.

Patrick Lumumba’s alibi and the first pivot away from the original trio

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox places Giuliano under practical pressure as crowds rally for Patrick Lumumba and new witnesses fortify his timeline. A university professor steps forward to confirm Patrick’s whereabouts. Protests outside the courthouse question the basis for his detention. In court, Giuliano still advances an orgy motive and resists house arrest for Amanda, but the record tightens around him.

The hour’s montage pairs Patrick’s growing alibi with two other blows: the mop test’s nothing-burger and the lack of definitive s*xual-assault evidence. Those returns strip his case to rhetoric as the audience arrives at the last phone call of the night: the bloody print does not match any of the three.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox uses this to mark the first formal pivot away from the original trio and to foreshadow a search for the unknown print’s owner in subsequent episodes.

Why this matters for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Episode 4

By ending on an unmatched print after an hour of media-driven character building, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox makes the audience track two investigations at once: the forensics-driven case that is starting to cohere and the televised case that continues to sell a story. Viewers should expect The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 4, titled All You Need Is Love to follow the print, not the persona. The episode premieres on September 3, 2025.

