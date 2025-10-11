The Rainmaker season 1 episode 9 ending explained: Did Bruiser's father kill Rosalie?

A scene from The Rainmaker season 1 episode 9 (Image via X/@USANetwork)

The Rainmaker season 1 is a legal drama developed for television by Michael Seitzman and Jason Richman, based on John Grisham’s 1995 novel of the same name. It tells the story of a young lawyer who takes on powerful adversaries after being fired by a major firm. The Rainmaker season 1 Episode 9 was directed by Michael Seitzman himself and aired on October 10, 2025, on USA Network.

In this episode, Bruiser faces a long-awaited confrontation with her father, who vehemently denies murdering Rosalie, despite all his other shortcomings. While she initially has her doubts, Bruiser later uncovers the truth — her father is indeed innocent.

Rosalie, a young mother and whistleblower, was tragically killed due to a misunderstanding, not by him but by one of their associates. This revelation brings Bruiser a mix of relief and sorrow, as her father is finally absolved of the crime that has haunted her for so long.

Series creator Michael Seitzman explained that Bruiser’s absolution regarding her father stems from her deep need for truth and honesty. Throughout the story, Bruiser’s main struggle has been her father’s dishonesty—both through lies and omissions—and her fear that he might have committed something unforgivable. Seitzman noted that Bruiser’s relief comes from finally hearing the truth from him, which represents love in their unique bond.

Unfolding the legal drama in The Rainmaker season 1 episode 9



In the penultimate episode of The Rainmaker, the courtroom drama reaches its climax as Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan) and Deck (P.J. Byrne) face off against Leo Drummond (John Slattery) in a high-stakes trial. Rudy’s unorthodox approach, abandoning his opening statement to present his true theory, immediately puts the case at risk.

Key witness Jackie Lemanczyk (Gemma-Leah Devereux) is presented in court by Rudy to support his claim that the hospital covered up having a serial killer on staff. While she initially provides crucial testimony about Melvin Pritcher’s misuse of the medication dispensation machine, much of her evidence is deemed inadmissible on account of being obtained illegally.

Rudy and Deck scramble to sign other victims for support, but are outpaced by rival attorney Sarah Plankmore (Madison Iseman), leaving the defense a step ahead. Bruiser devises a new strategy, putting Jackie back on the stand to expose the Narpans machine’s functionality and Pritcher’s irregular nursing behavior. However, Sarah uses the firm’s “Nuts and Sl*ts” tactic to discredit Jackie, portraying her as unstable.

Meanwhile, tension rises as Brad (Wade Briggs) objects to Sarah second-chairing, only for Leo to undermine him with a sharp remark. Amidst the chaos, Bruiser and her father find a tentative resolution, setting the stage for the finale.

How to watch The Rainmaker season 1

Since its debut back in August 2025, new episodes of The Rainmaker season 1 has been airing weekly on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network. Viewers can also watch the show without cable on Live TV streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

For online streaming specifically, the episodes arrive on demand on platforms such as Peacock, Fandango At Home, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video, a week after their original broadcast.

