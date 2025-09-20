The Rainmaker episode 6 ending explained: Are there 15 other suspicious deaths besides Donny Ray?

After Sarah’s commendable win in the courtroom against Rudy, The Rainmaker episode 6 finally brought a positive hope for Rudy in the case. In the previous episode, Rudy struggled to make a comeback against Sarah in the hearing; meanwhile, Sarah kept arguing against him. Worried that he’s losing, Rudy brings up the eyewitness who saw Melvin drug Donny.

After messing up the case, Rudy, later in the episode, even visits the police station to report Melvin as a serial killer. His suspicion got more powerful after he got to know about the attack on Amber in her apartment. He linked the Melvins’ connection to Amber’s case, as they (Amber and Charlie) had evidence against him. Despite Deck stopping him from reaching out to the cops about the same without any evidence, he made his visit, which led to Rudy getting fired from yet another job, this time.

Even without a job, Rudy decides to continue investigating the case off record and seek justice for Mrs. Dot. By doing so, he got a big clue about the Tissue Committee that turned the tables for Tinley Britt, who was busy celebrating their first win.

Donny Ray’s case is bigger than ever

The Rainmaker episode 6 brought up the insider trading angle. Rudy comes face-to-face with Bernie Manford (a Porsche-driving executive) in a parking lot. This Rudy was different; he was smart and even learned to make the most out of his skills.

He didn’t try to prove corruption or a big cover-up; instead, he used his annoying persistence to push Manford until he accidentally said the important words: “Tissue Committee.”

With a proof in his hand that the man in the deposition sold all his stock right before Jackie and Pritcher were fired, Tinley Britt had no other options left other than handing over all the documents. This win is a game-changer for Rudy, winning Bruiser’s trust all over again and getting back on board with Bruiser inviting him with her kind words, “Welcome back, Rudy.”

The deposition revealed a key reason why Jackie was fired: she allegedly broke HIPAA rules 15 times. This makes the trio (Bruiser, Rudy, and Deck) realize that Donnie Ray was just one of 15 people who were killed in the hospital, probably by the same nurse.

This case has more secrets to unfold yet. The 15 suspicious deaths behind the doors of Great Benefit Hospital Systems will surely open up about Keelye’s connection to gaining illegal funding from the hospital. So, an irrefutable argument is just waiting for Tinely Britt in the upcoming episodes.

Another success for Rudy was getting the highest score on the bar

Following the events of the previous episode, it was seen that Sarah passed the bar, which allowed her to step into the hearing against Rudy. However, Rudy’s result was delayed because the bar wanted to double-check Rudy’s results.

Why? Because Rudy got the highest score in the last ten years! The bar wasn’t sure at first, so they sent a letter to his house with the news. His mom accidentally opened it, but let him read it before explaining. With things slipping out for him, he got a perfect motivation to swoop back into this high-profile case against the powerful agency, Tinely Britt.

Kelly is staying at Dot’s place, hiding from her abusive partner

Rudy, who again meets Kelly at the hospital when he and Deck went to meet Dr. Pete to get an update about Melvin’s mother's autopsy results. He finds out that Kelly is a constant target of Cliff and deals with domestic violence. When Cliff goes to the station, he visits Kelly at the hospital.

To protect her after being released from the hospital, Rudy asks his bar friend, Prince, to keep Kelly at his place. However, he denies helping him out in hiding and even rejects Rudy’s plan to keep her at his mother’s place. Prince believes that her abusive husband would definitely check Rudy’s mother's place first if she went missing.

So Rudy turns to Dot, who happily lets Kelly stay at her home. Dot’s faith in him increases as she finds out that Rudy is not just a lawyer who takes up the case just for the sake of it; instead, he connects with the grief of the victims, too.

Episode 6 of The Rainmaker was almost in Rudy’s favour; however, the war has just begun, and much more courtroom drama awaits in the upcoming episode next week.