The Lowdown season 1 episode 4 ending explained: What do Lee and Francis discover from Dale's letters?

A scene from The Lowdown season 1 episode 4 (Image via YouTube/@FXNetworks)

The Lowdown season 1 episode 4, titled “Short on Cowboys,” aired on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, on FX in the United States. Directed by Macon Blair, the latest installment is part of a new series that is loosely based on the life of self-professed journalist and truthstorian, Lee Roy Chapman, who was deeply invested in the local history of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and brought to light the community’s troubled history through his paper, The Land Press.’

In the episode, Lee Raybon (based on Chapman) is seen going through the letters of Dale, a prominent local who has been previously murdered, along with his teenage daughter, Francis. They discover that Dale has never been particularly attractive since childhood and has always been supported and cared for by his brother, Donald. However, the week Dale died, the two brothers got into a fight over something that Dale did not detail, and only referred to as “a most vile provocation.”

At the time of his death, Dale was working on his novel, The Dustbowl Kid, and he mentioned a failed attempt on his life, which Lee suspects is connected to the bungled job carried out by Blackie and Berta in Skiatook.

Why were the brothers Dale and Donald fighting?



Lee is aware of Donald’s affair with Dale’s widow, Betty Jo, giving him leverage in his investigation. From Dale’s letters, he has also learned that the brothers were entangled in a bitter conflict over a land deal in Indian Head Hills. When Lee confronts Betty Jo, his intensity and persistence wear her down. Though she’s usually unshakable, she realizes it’s in her best interest to reveal the truth, to keep herself in the clear.

Betty Jo reveals that the brothers’ feud at the time of Dale’s death wasn’t over land in Indian Head Hills, but over her daughter, Pearl, who is actually Donald’s daughter, not Dale’s. Betty’s affair with Donald predates her marriage to Dale, which was orchestrated to keep family appearances intact in the face of Dale’s sexual inclinations.

The Washbergs would not accept a woman of questionable repute as a bride for their eldest son, but for their gay son Dale, any woman would do. Betty Jo deceived Dale into believing Pearl was his child, allowing her and Donald to maintain their secret relationship.

How did Lee and Betty Jo get together?



In The Lowdown season 1 episode 4, Donald sues the Heartland Press and seeks a restraining order against Lee to protect the Washberg family. This forces Lee to race against time to uncover what Donald said to Dale before his death. Donald’s attempt to evict Betty Jo with a $10,000 offer backfires, making her vulnerable to Lee’s investigation.

After catching Lee following her, Betty Jo confronts him over lunch, furious about his condescending portrayal of her and his behavior at Dale’s funeral. Despite her anger, she reveals her lingering affection for Dale and defends their daughter’s love for him, complicating Lee’s search for the truth.

Lee, seeking a softer approach, joins Betty Jo for tequila at the Jack of Clubs, where confessions flow freely. Lee opens up about losing Samantha, while Betty Jo laments her fall from Washberg wife to has-been rodeo queen. Their shared vulnerability leads to a flirtatious nightcap at her contested mansion. Betty Jo reminisces about the night of Dale’s death, claiming she was asleep, before playfully brandishing Dale’s gun while “Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On” blares.

She ultimately reveals that the brothers’ feud wasn’t about land but about Pearl, who is actually her uncle’s daughter. After confessing the truth, Betty Jo and Lee end up sleeping together, and the next morning, as they share breakfast, they speculate about Dale’s killer — Betty Jo cleared in Lee’s mind, but Donald now seems too obvious.

Check in for more news and updates on the latest films and television shows.

