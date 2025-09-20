The Lowdown Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

Centred in the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ethan Hawke’s upcoming show for FX, The Lowdown, is set to premiere on September 23, 2025. The creator of Reservation Dogs, Sterlin Harjo, has brought in the talented Etahn Hawke to take up the role of Lee Raybon, who is well-aware of his city and the people living there.

He is someone who loves to investigate the case off-record and believes that ‘’behind every great fortune is a great crime.’’ Without a journalism degree or formal experience in the field, this bookstore owner still shows a deep passion for investigating crimes and believes in uncovering dark secrets through citizen journalism. He has even self-described himself as a ‘truthstorian.’

His peaceful life takes a dark turn when he gets himself into solving the murder case of Dale Washberg, who comes from one of the most powerful families in Oklahoma. With his urge to find the answers, he gets stuck in the strings of politics, power, corruption, and more.

The new life he chose to enter is filled with threats, suspense, and a lot of killings. Preferring to always hop into this dangerous adventure, he had created issues with his ex-wife, Samantha, but he always remains a devoted father to his daughter, Francis.

Release date of The Lowdown

Bringing in the classic noir vibes, The Lowdown is going to be released on September 23, 2025. The show will release the very first two episodes on its premiere day, and later will follow a weekly release schedule for dropping its episodes.

The series will conclude with 8 episodes and is available to watch on FX at 9 pm ET/PT. After premiering two episodes on September 23, the new episodes will come out weekly on every Tuesday.

The Lowdown is also available to stream the very next day on Hulu following its broadcast on FX. Hulu’s subscription plan begins with $9.99/month, and the plan without advertisements costs $18.99/month.

Meet the star cast of The Lowdown

Ethan Hawke plays Lee Raybon, a shopkeeper who turns into a crime investigator, following the leads to unravel a dark conspiracy in Oklahoma.

Kaniehtiio Horn plays Samantha, Lee’s ex-wife, and stays in touch with him for co-parenting their lovely 14-year-old daughter, Francis.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong plays Francis (Lee and Samantha’s daughter). She loves to follow his father’s dangerous path of digging up the city’s dark truth.

Tim Blake Nelson plays Dale Washberg, whose mysterious murder case becomes Lee’s priority.

Other stellar cast members joining in FX’s The Lowdown are Kyle MacLachlan as Donald Washberg, Jeanne Tripplehorn as Betty Jo Washberg, Keith David as Marty, Tracy Letts, Macon Blair, Eric Endelstein, and more.

What is The Lowdown all about?

The official synopsis of the series reads: