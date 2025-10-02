The Golden Bachelor season 2 star Mel Owens opens up about ex-wife’s new love and family life

Mel Owens and Jesse Palmer (Image via Instagram @goldenbachelorabc)

The Golden Bachelor introduced its new lead, 66-year-old Mel Owens, on the September 24, 2025, episode, giving viewers a first look at his personal story and his hopes for the season.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on the same date, Owens explained how his marriage of nearly 18 years to Fabiana Pimente ended during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she fell in love with someone else.

“Well, it’s never good, right?” he said. “But, you know, I’m never going to get in the way of someone’s happiness.”

Owens added that raising his two sons remained his main focus during the divorce and that he tried to “let things work itself out.” Asked if his former spouse will be watching his reality TV debut, he responded,

“I don’t know … but everybody’s peeking. I’d be watching [if it was her]!”

The episode also featured host Jesse Palmer explaining why Owens was chosen for the role and how his background as a former NFL player shapes his approach to the show.

Owens encouraged viewers to “tune in” to see the women and their stories, saying “they carry the show” and are “wonderful … you’re going to see a lot of good things.”

How Mel Owens described his past marriage and family focus before joining The Golden Bachelor

In his interview, Mel Owens spoke openly about his 18-year marriage to Fabiana Pimente and the challenges of their divorce.

He explained that his ex-wife filed for divorce during the COVID-19 pandemic after beginning another relationship.

“If you want to find somebody else in a different phase in your life, it hurts, but I can’t get in the way of your happiness,” he told the magazine.

Owens said his two sons, then teenagers, became his priority.

“Plus, I had kids, so I had to think about them before me. So that was the main focus,” he shared.

He recalled telling himself to “have patience and understanding” while letting things “work itself out.” When asked whether Fabiana would watch his Golden Bachelor episodes, Owens said his sons believe she may not, but added, “Everybody’s peeking.”

The show’s premiere reflected this personal backstory by introducing Owens not only as a retired NFL player but also as a father navigating a new chapter. This segment of the episode helped viewers understand his motivations and how his family experiences may influence his decisions with the contestants.

What viewers learned from Jesse Palmer and Mel Owens about The Golden Bachelor season

The episode also highlighted how host Jesse Palmer guided Owens through the process of becoming The Golden Bachelor.

Palmer, who was once a Bachelor himself and also played in the NFL, noted their similarities.

“When you’re playing football, you’re just always practicing, you’re lifting weights, you’re watching film, so you can go execute on game day,” Palmer said on set.

He advised Owens that “there’s nothing you can do that’s going to prepare you for being the Golden Bachelor … you just have to be yourself.”

Palmer told him to “show the women the good, the not perfect” and to “put your walls down as early as you can.”

Owens, in turn, praised the women on his season, saying “they’re wonderful … they’re feisty and smart” and that “you’re going to see the passion from them.”

He encouraged viewers to “tune in” to see “a lot of good things” from the contestants, emphasizing that “the women are great, and you’re going to see that they’re great” and that “they carry the show.”

