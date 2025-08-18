The Girlfriend release date, cast, trailer breakdown, where to watch, and more

The Girlfriend is an unnervingly intimate six-episode psychological thriller, scheduled for release on September 10, 2025 on Prime Video, and it offers an entrancing premise. Adapted from Michelle Frances' bestselling novel and starring Robin Wright in her writing and directing debut, art imitates life as a family's dissolution unfolds amid a competitor's entry into their sphere. As the titular girlfriend, Olivia Cooke is both uncanny and alluring, playing a deep character that weaves confusion of love and loyalty into oblivion.

Filmed in London and Spain, the show benefits from an opulent, perfect perspective that contrasts with the narrative of moral ambiguity, mistrust, and broken relationships. The Girlfriend, a co-production of Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, shifts perspectives within the play, asking the audience who is manipulating more intricately.

This is not just a story full of suspense; it is an intelligent consideration of love, loyalty, and the odd ways in which we conceal ideas. Fans should expect a binge-worthy experience with plenty of excitement and many twists along the way.

The Girlfriend releases on September 10, 2025

The Girlfriend will be out with all six episodes on September 10, 2025, on Prime Video, giving a weekend of high drama. The episodes will range from 45 to 55 minutes, so fans can expect a lot of suspense, emotional detachment, as well as comic relief.

You will need an Amazon Prime subscription ($14.99 per month or $139 one-time, or discounted plans are available through Prime Access) to stream the show. You can also stream the show on laptops, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs with the Prime Video app and view it offline on iOS, Android, or Fire devices.

The Girlfriend: Trailer breakdown

The Girlfriend is a story of Laura, and her fairy-tale existence goes awry when her 19-year-old son, Daniel, introduces her to Cherry. When Daniel's fiancée opens the door to reveal herself in a compromising position, Laura's inner mother bear kicks in. She begins to question herself: does she have suspicions about Cherry's scheming, or has her protective instinct and guilt begun to cloud her rational thought? The trailer that dropped on August 13, 2025, provides a very eerie tone, with slow-motion imagery of Cherry bloodying a wedding cake, and some intense interactions with the family that read as betrayal.

The haunting imagery continues to spin: knives, drowning, screaming, dramatic tones— the stakes were felt in every shot along with every voiceover and their ever-unfolding confusion; unreliability becomes bigger than the narrative and implicates the audience's depiction of what is real and what is not. Themes of trust, privilege, privation, and power will foreshadow the psychological chess game unfolding in the narrative society, and the numerous foreshadowings and twists will have the audience wanting more for the next season.

The Girlfriend promises emotional discourse balanced on the tension of suspense, and blended narratives and secrets that will merge in every episode.

Cast and characters of The Girlfriend

Robin Wright plays Laura, a successful mother who has sufficient instincts to be suspicious and gives her intensity from House of Cards, Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon) is Cherry, the ethically questionable but charming girlfriend, Laurie Davidson (Mary and George) is Daniel, Laura's son who is feeling the pull of two different directions, and Waleed Zuaiter (Gangs of London) is Howard, her steady and dependable husband.

Tanya Moodie's performance as Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte, Anna Chancellor as Lilith, Leo Suter as Nicholas, and Francesca Corney as Millie make this web of relationships interesting.

The Girlfriend will drop on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2025. Stay tuned for more such updates!