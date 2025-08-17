Complete cast breakdown of The Girlfriend: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Amazon Prime’s library of thriller mysteries keeps growing, and this September, a chilling new psychological drama is about to join the lineup. The Girlfriend is soon to be released on September 10, 2025, with all six episodes releasing on the same day.

Not just a regular thriller plot, the story is an adaptation of Michelle Frances' novel of the same name and is directed by Robin Wright, who even plays a major part in its plot.

With the showrunner sharing the screen as a mom, the other main cast members starring in The Girlfriend include Olivia Cooke, Laurie Davidson, Waleed Zuaiter, Anna Chancellor, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, among others.

They say a mother’s gut and her instinct are never wrong, and that’s what the show’s plot is all about. Laura’s (Robin Wright) son introduces his new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke), and within the first meeting, she is not convinced that her son’s girlfriend is exactly what she pretends to be. The relationship dynamics within a mother-son bond are flipped when Laura, a protective mother, feels that her son is going to end up in the web of lies, mystery, and manipulation, and his new girlfriend is more of a threat to his life.

Well, what’s the real truth? Whether her instinct will turn out to be true or a terrifying storm is about to hit Daniel’s life via Cherry will unfold as the show will make its debut this September.

The synopsis of The Girlfriend reads:

"After an uncomfortable first meeting, Laura grows convinced that Cherry isn’t who she says she is. While no one else can see what she sees, Laura refuses to stand by and watch Daniel be deceived. She’ll do anything to protect him. As things go from bad to deadly, the question is,

is Cherry a manipulative social climber? Or is Laura paranoid and possessive? The truth is a matter of perspective…"

This article will guide you through all the cast members in the upcoming show, The Girlfriend.

Meet the cast of The Girlfriend

Robin Wright plays Laura: The director of the show will also take the center stage as she plays the role of Daniel’s mother. She is fiercely protective and continues to dig to find the truth about her son’s girlfriend.

Her role as Claire Underwood in Netflix’s House of Cards remains one of her most iconic performances. Wright has also appeared in films and shows like Forrest Gump, The Princess Bride, Unbreakable, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, among others.

Olivia Cooke plays Cherry: She is Daniel’s girlfriend, who seems suspicious to Laura. Cherry (Olivia) is a mysterious girlfriend who may or may not be carrying a dark motive or a secret agenda to turn their lives upside down.

She was seen in the HBO series House of the Dragon as Alicent Hightower, and was also previously seen in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses. Some of her other works include Vanity Fair, Bates Motel, and Ouija.

Laurie Davidson as Daniel/Danny: The precious and only son of Laura, Danny, Cherry’s boyfriend, finds himself torn between his mother’s disapproval of his relationship and his own irresistible attraction towards Cherry’s charm.

He played the role of a young William Shakespeare in the TNT series Will. The Good Liar, Guilty Party, and The Sandman are a few of the shows in which he was previously seen.

Waleed Zuaiter plays Howard: As a loving husband to Laura and father to Danny, he treasures their happy family life, but Cherry’s arrival may change everything and could shatter their perfect small world. Agent Rami in Omar, Gangs of London, and Sami in Here and Now are a few of the shows in which he has starred.

Supporting cast members in The Girlfriend

Tanya Moodie as Isabella

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte

Karen Henthorn as Tracey

Anna Chancellor as Lilith

Leo Suter as Nicholas

Francesca Corney as Millie

Mark your calendars, The Girlfriend arrives September 10, 2025, on Prime Video. All six episodes land at once, making it perfect for the ultimate binge-worthy weekend.

