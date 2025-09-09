Primetime Emmy Awards 2025: Complete schedule, how to watch, and all nominees

Emmy Awards 2025 airs live on Sunday, September 14 2025. The show runs 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. PT on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Nate Bargatze takes the stage as host. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME streams the live CBS feed in supported US markets. Paramount+ Essential offers next-day on-demand access. Red carpet coverage begins one hour earlier on CBS and on Paramount+. E! and other outlets add preshows.

The 77th Primetime Emmy nominations put Severance atop Drama with 27 nods. The Studio scores 23 in Comedy and ties the single-year comedy record. The ceremony follows the Creative Arts Emmys on September 6 and September 7. FXX airs an edited presentation the night before the telecast. Hulu streams that stream through October 7, 2025. Use the jump points under All nominees to scan Drama and Comedy and Limited or Anthology, Variety, and Competition. This guide sticks to facts and timings and platforms and lineups so viewers can plan across regions and track favourites with no fuss.

2025 Emmys schedule: date, time, venue, red carpet

The main telecast lands on Sunday, September 14, 2025 and runs 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. PT on CBS, and it broadcasts live coast to coast.. Start times and availability can shift by territory, so viewers should check their local listings during the week of the Emmy Awards 2025 to stay accurate. Below is a clear timetable that maps the premiere window across major international time zones.

Region / City Time Zone Local Date Local Time Los Angeles PDT Sunday, September 14 5:00 p.m. New York EDT Sunday, September 14 8:00 p.m. London BST Monday, September 15 1:00 a.m. Berlin / Paris CEST Monday, September 15 2:00 a.m. New Delhi IST Monday, September 15 5:30 a.m. Tokyo JST Monday, September 15 9:00 a.m.

All nominees of the Emmy Awards 2025, complete list (programs & key performance categories)

For nomination leaders:

Severance (27 total)

The Studio (23, tying the all-time Comedy record)

The Penguin (Limited leader).

Emmy Awards 2025 Program categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Emmy Awards 2025 Performance: Drama

Lead Actress (Drama)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

Lead Actor (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

Supporting Actress (Drama)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus),

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus).

Supporting Actor (Drama)

Zach Cherry (Severance)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus),

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

John Turturro (Severance).

Guest Actress (Drama)

Jane Alexander (Severance)

Gwendoline Christie (Severance)

Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Catherine O’Hara (The Last of Us),

Merritt Wever (Severance).

Guest Actor (Drama)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys)

Scott Glenn (The White Lotus)

Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt)

Joe Pantoliano (The Last of Us)

Forest Whitaker (Andor)

Jeffrey Wright (The Last of Us).

Emmy Awards 2025 Performance: Comedy

Lead Actress (Comedy)

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Jean Smart (Hacks).

Lead Actor (Comedy)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This).

Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Olivia Colman (The Bear)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear)

Cynthia Erivo (Poker Face)

Robby Hoffman (Hacks)

Zoë Kravitz (The Studio)

Julianne Nicholson (Hacks).

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Bryan Cranston (The Studio)

Dave Franco (The Studio)

Ron Howard (The Studio)

Anthony Mackie (The Studio)

Martin Scorsese (The Studio).

Emmy Awards 2025 Performance: Limited/Anthology

Lead Actress (Limited/Anthology)

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Meaghann Fahy (Sirens)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex).

Lead Actor (Limited/Anthology)

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story).

Supporting Actress (Limited/Anthology)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)

Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin)

Chloë Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)

Christine Tremarco (Adolescence).

Supporting Actor (Limited/Anthology)

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)

Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence).

