Nicolle wins Mel’s one-on-one after her roast jokes steal the show

Nicolle and Mel in The Golden Bachelor (Image via Instagram @goldenbachelorabc)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 episode 3 aired on October 1, 2025, and continued the story of 66-year-old former NFL player-turned-sports lawyer Mel Owens as he narrowed down the competition.

After a two-episode premiere on September 24, the show has now reached a point where only 13 women remain at the start of this episode.

ABC announced that the week would feature a “no-holds-barred comedy roast” group date, where the contestants would take turns making jokes about Owens on stage.

The woman who made him laugh the most would earn a one-on-one date with him. Another contestant would receive a private cooking date, and season 1 favorites Kathy and Susan would host a slumber party with games and questions for the women.

The episode opened with tension in the mansion as some women noticed Nicolle’s growing closeness with Owens. At the Bellwether Theatre in Los Angeles, comedian Jared Freid guided the women through the roast. Nicolle’s performance stood out and earned her the coveted one-on-one dinner date.

Meanwhile, Debbie received a private cooking date with Owens. The night ended with a rose ceremony that sent four women home, leaving only nine contestants still competing for Owens’s heart.

Comedy roast date and Nicolle’s one-on-one in The Golden Bachelor

The comedy roast group date took place at the historic Bellwether Theatre.

Under the guidance of comedian Jared Freid, each woman prepared jokes about Mel Owens. Freid opened the event by joking,

“I’m Jared Freid, I’m very excited to be here. We’re gonna roast Mel! I’m 40, I’m the age Mel wishes you were.”

The women then took the stage one by one. Monica B. poked fun at Owens’s football past and referenced Nicolle’s poolside time with him. Cheryl compared him to a Detroit-style pizza, saying,

“You remind me of a Detroit-style pizza, crusty, cheesy, and square.”

Nicolle used a playful poem to impersonate Owens, quipping,

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I want all the women to love me, especially you, and you, and you,” while pointing at the younger contestants.

Owens and Freid selected Nicolle as the winner of the date. Nicolle then joined Owens for a private dinner, where both spoke openly about their past marriages. Owens explained that his 25-year marriage ended when his wife fell out of love with him.

They connected over shared experiences and ended the evening with a kiss. Owens presented Nicolle with a rose, guaranteeing her safety at the upcoming rose ceremony and signaling a stronger bond between them moving forward.

Debbie’s cooking date, slumber party, and rose ceremony result in The Golden Bachelor

While Nicolle was on her dinner date, Debbie received her own one-on-one experience with Owens in The Golden Bachelor.

The pair attended a private cooking class led by French chef Ludo Lefebvre. Owens commented, “I love cooking with her,” while Debbie shared that she felt called to join the show and meet him.

Their date ended with a kiss and a rose from Owens, which secured Debbie’s place in the competition.

Back at the mansion, Kathy and Susan from season 1 arrived to host a slumber party. The women dressed in themed pajamas featuring Owens’s face and played games like “Never Have I Ever.”

During the game, Gerri revealed that she had once joined the Mile High Club. Cindy admitted she was struggling with the environment in the house and feeling neglected by Owens, but later she had a private conversation with him and said on camera,

“This feeling I didn’t expect.”

The episode concluded with the third rose ceremony. Nicolle and Debbie already had roses from their one-on-ones. The other roses went to Cindy, Peg, Roxanne, Gerri, Cheryl, Robin, and Carol. Four women: Terri, Monica P., Monica B., and Amy, were eliminated.

Nine contestants remain as The Golden Bachelor season 2 continues on ABC.

