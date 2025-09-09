LEGO Beams Up Star Trek With First-Ever Collaboration Teaser

Star Trek has just received a rare first: LEGO has officially teased a Star Trek collaboration, unveiling a Captain Jean-Luc Picard minifigure before cutting to Klingon text that reads, “coming soon.” The teaser arrived on Star Trek Day (September 8, 2025) and dovetails with Paramount’s plan for a year-long 60th-anniversary celebration in 2026, which spans new shows, events, and brand partnerships.

No set names, prices, or release dates are confirmed; the imagery points squarely at Star Trek: The Next Generation, and both brands are steering fans to “more details soon” via an official landing page and teaser hub.

For longtime Star Trek collectors, the move fills a conspicuous gap: the franchise has had construction toys before, but LEGO never held the license. The practical read is a phased rollout aligned to the 60th anniversary program, with emails primed for announcements as they lock. If the first wave includes an Enterprise or hero bridge build, expect adult-collector demand and swift sell-through on day one.

What exactly was announced?

LEGO and Star Trek confirmed their “first-ever collaboration,” with an official teaser that materializes a Picard minifigure and ends on Klingon lettering for “coming soon.” The timing is deliberate: Paramount and CBS Studios have set a 60th-anniversary program for 2026, and this tie-up slots into that year-long slate announced on Star Trek Day.

The brands have not released set names, prices, piece counts, or shipping windows. The teaser’s uniform and comm-badge styling gesture toward Star Trek: The Next Generation, while official pages direct fans to stay tuned for follow-ups.

What the teaser does (and doesn’t) confirm

Confirmed:

The partnership is real. The theme is Star Trek. The teaser’s first look centers on Picard and TNG iconography.

“Coming soon” is conveyed in Klingon (“TUGH PAW”) on the end card.

LEGO and Star Trek are funnelling fans to official pages for updates and email alerts.

Not confirmed (yet):

Specific set names (e.g., an Enterprise), prices, piece counts, regional availability, preorder dates, or whether this is a single set or a multi-set wave. None of these details appear in the teaser or press materials.

Sensible expectation (analysis)

Given the 60th-anniversary runway, look for phased reveals, teasers, set name(s), then full images, timed to franchise beats through 2026. Email sign-ups suggest staged drops rather than a single info dump. (Analysis based on standard toy/licensing rollouts and current official messaging.)

Why this is a big deal for Star Trek fans and collectors

LEGO has never released official Star Trek sets before. The “first-ever collaboration” language comes directly from the anniversary communications. That alone makes the line a watershed for both AFOLs (adult fans of LEGO) and Trekkies.

Historically, Star Trek construction models were handled by other brands, most notably MEGA’s 2016 50th-anniversary line, which included the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 collector build with light-up nacelles. That shows pent-up demand for premium starship displays and gives a benchmark for what a flagship LEGO release might target in size and price.

The franchise’s creative leads have also been foregrounding the core values that make Star Trek resonate with adult collectors who buy display-grade sets. As per the Entertainment Weekly report dated July 25, 2025, executive producer Alex Kurtzman stated,

“They convey hope and they search for hope, and that felt like an extremely relevant message to talk about now..”

As per the same report, co-showrunner Gaia Violo remarked,

“What we want our audience to feel is, ‘I want to go to Starfleet Academy.’”

Legacy cast voices continue to underline Star Trek’s impact across generations, which often maps to high-end memorabilia buying. As per WUNC/NPR’s report dated October 4, 2023, Sir Patrick Stewart, who plays the legendary role of Jean Luc Picard in the franchise, joked,

“The Next Generation’s impact on so many people has been extraordinary….I was going to end my life, but I couldn’t because I wouldn’t be able to see Star Trek anymore.”

What this likely means for the first wave (analysis):

Targeting: Expect an adult-collector skew consistent with LEGO’s Icons-style releases (large display builds, character-driven minifigures).

Subject matter: An Enterprise (D or classic) or a hero bridge build is the most probable opener given the Picard focus and the brand’s anniversary positioning.

Rollout cadence: Teasers in September (Star Trek Day), deeper reveals as the 60th campaign ramps across 2026. (Analysis tied to Paramount’s year-long plan.)

Stay tuned for more updates.