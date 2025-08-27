KPop Demon Hunters Sequel in early talks as Netflix’s biggest movie ever breaks records

KPop Demon Hunters via Instagram @kpopdemonhuntersnetflix

In a world where K-pop anthems and demon-slaying collide, KPop Demon Hunters has stormed Netflix, becoming the platform’s most-watched movie ever with 236 million views since its June 20, 2025, premiere. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, this animated musical revolves around HUNTR/X, a K-pop girl group consisting of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) as they manage their international celebrity, while also keeping up with their responsibilities of hunting demons in secret. Now, with a sing-along theatrical release grossing $19.2 million and chart-topping hits like “Golden,” Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are in early talks for a sequel.

Part of the film's runaway success is how it marries the infectious energy of K-pop with Korean shamanic folklore. HUNTR/X's battle against the Saja Boys, a demonic K-pop boy band led by Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop), linked the movie’s dazzling choreography with a soundtrack topping Billboard charts—"Golden" hit No. 1, a notch above real-life K-pop megastars BLACKPINK.

Directors Kang and Appelhans tapped into K-pop fandom across the globe by telling a story that would likely resonate with Gen Alpha and the generations that follow, while also dropping cultural context related to traditional Korean customs and ways. Carefully navigating these dynamics, HUNTR/X achieved 97% critic and 91% audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, proof of similar spectacles across viewers' cultures.

Backstories and new battles await in KPop Demon Hunters:

The conversation for a sequel is ramping up with Director Jason Kang indicating that we could dive into the backstories of characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey. Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

“We had to cut their back stories out of the first film,” He continued, “A sequel can explore what made them demon hunters.”

Arden Cho (who voiced Rumi) mentioned the excitement of loose ends left unfinished in the original, especially with regards to Jinu being left ambiguous. There are even some theories floating around about a trilogy with a live-action remake and stage musical, according to The Wrap. Netflix is backing it, and by what Director Kang has planned for a sequel, he wants to expand the mythic aspect but keep the music-driven action that led to the success of the original.

For Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters is more than a film—it’s a potential franchise to rival Disney’s animated empires. The streamer’s rare theatrical sing-along event in 1,700 theatres worldwide signals a push to make HUNTR/X a household name. With Sony ramping up for negotiations to reassemble the animation team's talent, we can expect sequels with even more lore and flair. As streaming services hunt original IPs, we could just be looking at a demon-slaying K-pop universe that could reshape how animated theatrical experiences communicate with and bond to audiences around the world.

Where to watch KPop Demon Hunters:

KPop Demon Hunters is currently available on Netflix, with the sing-along version added on August 25, 2025. Any new information on the sequel will be shared as Netflix and Sony develop the next chapter in this record-breaking international film.

