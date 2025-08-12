Invasion season 3 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Invasion season 3 via Youtube trailer

Invasion season 3 will premiere worldwide on Friday, August 22, 2025, on Apple TV+, and new episodes will drop on Fridays weekly at 12 am PT (3 am ET ).

The extraterrestrial threat has expanded, and humanity's survival hangs in the balance. Apple TV+'s Invasion, developed by Simon Kinberg (X-Men) and David Weil (Hunters), returns for its third season and presents an emotional, action-driven sci-fi story that not only addresses the universal themes of humanity, family, and belonging but intertwines those themes with the story of a worldwide alien invasion.

Since its premiere in 2021, Invasion has been incredibly entertaining as one of the most visually expensive shows of its kind, and it also boasts a diverse cast of characters that represent many perspectives and cultures while witnessing and experiencing an alien invasion as it plays out. The end of season 2 in 2023 had many viewers in shock with portals, mind connectivity, and a rapidly approaching mothership, leaving us wondering how the story would continue.

The heroes of Season 3- mothers, soldiers, and visionaries, who started apart but will come together in one last, desperate attempt to reach the alien's home base. This season introduces new alliances, betrayal, and "apex aliens" threatening to destroy the Earth. Invasion is everything a fan can expect from a sci-fi series. We see strong emotional beats with nail-biting drama.

Invasion season 3 releases on August 22

The third season premieres on August 22, 2025, and is packed with 10 episodes, concluding with the Season Finale on October 24, 2025. Invasion can be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries for $9.99/month and offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For those who have not yet seen the show, Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Apple TV+ , and you'll have a chance to see how the battle against the invaders is intensifying. Additionally, dropping new episodes every week builds excitement for the next leg in this worldwide battle, so fans can appreciate a chapter in the overall battle.

Full episode guide for Invasion season 3

Although we do not have episode names yet (because Apple TV+ has not yet provided the official titles or synopses), we can comfortably say that the schedule is official:

Episode No. Date Time Episode 1 August 22, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) Episode 2 August 29, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) Episode 3 September 5, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) Episode 4 September 12, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) Episode 5 September 19, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) Episode 6 September 26, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) Episode 7 October 3, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) Episode 8 October 10, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) Episode 9 October 17, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET) Episode 10 ( Finale) October 24, 2025 12:00 AM PT (3:00 AM ET)

The new season will focus on the mission of the mothership, an apex alien, and an ever-changing story of newly familiar characters, as the show will feature the return of stars Golshifteh Farahani and include new cast members like Erika Alexander. As Invasion season 3 airs, you will see humanity's futile push against a force, each episode and every Friday, with shocking twists and emotional surprises.

For more updates, stay tuned!