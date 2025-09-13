"I love you, you're my best friend" - Big Brother 27 star Vince makes an emotional confession to Morgan

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 continues to intensify as alliances fall apart and dynamics shift inside the house.

The game this week took a drastic turn after week ten’s Head of Household (HOH), Vince, nominated Ava, Kelley, and Keanu for the upcoming elimination.

His decision to keep Lauren off the block despite Morgan’s pleas sent shockwaves in the house, upsetting Morgan in particular.

She confronted the HOH and accused him of prioritizing Lauren more than her.

In an attempt to appease Morgan, Vince told her he would never hurt her game and that he wanted to reach the finale with her.

When Morgan asked him why, he replied:

“Because I love you. You’re my best friend in here.”

The Big Brother cast member added that everything in the house drew him to her and that she was exactly the type of person, ally, and friend he wanted to meet in the game.

But even then, Morgan felt apprehensive, unable to overlook the fact that Vince safeguarded Lauren despite her requests.

Vince, on the other hand, continued to defend himself and assure Morgan that all he wanted to do was what was best for the two of them. He stated that it was never his intention to sabotage her game purposefully.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Morgan clashes with Vince after the nominees are announced

Shortly after the nominees were named, Morgan confronted Vince in the HOH room, criticizing him for not putting Lauren on the block.

His choices made Morgan feel that she was his “number two” in the competition, while Lauren was his top priority.

The Big Brother star reminded Vince of everything she had done for him in the show since day one, especially when he was on the block in week four.

“I was the one going around making sure that I could find anything to get Keanu out of this house, especially knowing that Mickey had, quote unquote, influence. I did that. Lauren did not. She wanted to keep Zach. She voted me out,” she recalled.

Morgan firmly believed that Lauren would never work with her because she wanted her out of the house.

She then called Lauren a “scared Big Brother player,” saying that she hesitated to make her own decisions and only did what the house wanted her to do.

Morgan further criticized Vince for believing that Lauren would not use the Power of Veto (POV) if she won it. When Vince said that Lauren had always kept her word, Morgan warned him that she would never throw her game for him.

Later, the live feeds showcased another intense conversation between the two, where Vince assured Morgan that he would never “gamble” with her game. But Morgan felt otherwise.

“This is how it looks like to me that you would rather keep Lauren safe and happy and then put me in harm’s way and hope I forgive you because I’ve always done that,” she said.

Vince immediately denied it, telling her that he would never take advantage of her trust.

He explained that his strategy was to take one eviction at a time, but Morgan did not appreciate his plan.

She mentioned that his plan might only protect her for one week, but not the next, because Lauren would still be in the house and would likely target her.

“The hardest part about this entire thing is like, we spend more time now trying to get on the same page because you continue to go back on it. And I’m trying to fight for this duo so hard, Vince… Why am I fighting so hard for this and you’re not?” Morgan expressed.

The Big Brother houseguests went back and forth for a while before Vince made an emotional confession that he wanted to reach the finale with Morgan because he loved her and she was his best friend in the house.

Stay tuned for more updates.