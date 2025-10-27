How many episodes are there in Mayor of Kingstown season 4? Episode count and more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: (L-R) Josh Horowitz, Jeremy Renner and Hugh Dillon attend the Mayor Of Kingstown special advanced screening event in NY on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiered on October 26, 2025, on Paramount+. After three seasons, this commendable show is set to bring more drama and threats ahead as the fictional town oversees the prison industry, where almost everyone’s life in the small town is connected to crime, the police or the prisons.

Bringing back the McLusky family, this season's ensemble includes Jeremy Renner (Mike), Taylor Handley (Kyle), Hamish Allan-Headley (Sawyer), Nishi Munshi, Derek Webster, and Tobi Bamtefa. Along with them, some new faces joining in its fourth chapter are Lennie James, Edie Falco and Laura Benanti. Lennie will portray a new gangster, while Benanti takes on the role of a single mother.

Surrounded by chaos and corruption, Mike (Jeremy Renner), the Mayor of Kingstown, acts as a ‘’middleman’’ who tries his level best to maintain peace between gangs, inmates, prison guards and law enforcement. Maintaining order in Kingstown’s ecosystem is extremely difficult, where the line between justice and crime is very thin in a corrupt system. The new season hints at some of the more dangerous mobsters trying to take over control of the town.

The synopsis of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 reads,

‘’Mike's control over Kingstown threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past."

Release date and episode count of Mayor of Kingstown season 4

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 consists of 10 episodes and is set to wrap up with its finale on Sunday, December 28, 2025. New episodes are released at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

The show is exclusive to Paramount+ and premiered its very first episode on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The show follows a weekly release schedule and will drop new episodes weekly on every Sunday.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Mayor of Kingstown season 4

Episode number Episode name Release date Episode 1 Coming 'Round the Mountain' October 26, 2025 Episode 2 Promises to Keep November 2, 2025 Episode 3 People Who Died November 9, 2025 Episode 4 Sins of Omission November 16, 2025 Episode 5 TBA November 23, 2025 Episode 6 TBA November 30, 2025 Episode 7 TBA December 7, 2025 Episode 8 TBA December 14, 2025 Episode 9 TBA December 21, 2025 Episode 10 TBA December 28, 2025

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 4?

Viewers who want to stream a new episode of the fourth season will need to have a subscription plan for Paramount+. Its subscription plan with ads starts at $7.99/month. Its premium ad-free plan costs $12.99/month. It even offers a 7-day free trial for new users and has yearly subscription choices for viewers, too. The yearly plan for Paramount+ (ad-supported) costs $59.99, whereas its ad-free premium plan for a year is approximately $119.99.