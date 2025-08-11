Has Hulu confirmed Cruel Summer season 3? Details explored

Cruel Summer © Hulu

Recently, as Variety stated on August 8, 2025, Hulu confirmed that Cruel Summer season 3 is in the works. So, it is expected that the new season returns with suspense and drama. Cruel Summer season 1 premiered on Freeform in April 2021. The teen drama thriller looks into the incident of the mysterious disappearance of one girl.

The series has an anthology format. For each season, they introduce new characters, storylines, and timelines, while maintaining a deep connection to the unseen, dark, twisted summer relationships.

Season 1 followed Kate Wallis' disappearance, while the second season exposes a toxic love triangle between Megan, Isabella, and Luke, set in the late '90s.

Fans are actually looking for what new direction the show will take now that the news has come out that a third season is officially confirmed.

Will it keep the anthology style, or will it go back to familiar faces and mysteries that haven't been solved? Here's more about what has been revealed about the possible third season of Cruel Summer.

Cruel Summer season 3: Discovering the renewal status

After the conclusion of Season 2 in 2023, Freeform made the decision to cancel the series. However, in a surprising turn of events, Cruel Summer was revived for a third season, as stated by Variety on August 8, 2025.

Hulu is bringing the show back with Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis. Currently, Freeform is working with Hulu on this. Cori Uchida and Adam Lash will be the new showrunners and executive producers. The duo is expected to bring new ideas to the story.

Jessica Biel, the executive producer for all the previous seasons, will work on the upcoming season as well.

Cruel Summer season 3: What exactly can fans expect?

After a mixed reception for season 2 and the show’s cancellation in December 2023, Cruel Summer is set to return for a third season, reigniting interest among its fanbase. Hulu, in collaboration with Freeform, confirmed that the series is officially revived and currently in development, promising more twists, suspense, and dark teenage drama.

Olivia Holt, who starred as Kate Wallis in the first season, will reprise her role as the central character.

Holt's return as both the star and executive producer has sparked excitement, as her character's journey left viewers on a cliffhanger.

Alongside Holt, Cruel Summer season 3 will see Cori Uchida and Adam Lash take over as showrunners, bringing fresh energy and vision to the series. Uchida and Lash are experienced creators with a background in shows like Roswell, New Mexico, and Altered Carbon.

Cruel Summer season 2 recap

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Cruel Summer season 2 took place in the made-up town of Chatham, Washington. The story was about Megan Landry, Isabella LaRue, and Luke Chambers. They once used to be very close friends, but grew apart after a sex tape got out. Megan and Isabella's relationship gets affected. Apart from that, Luke's shocking murder leads to an extensive investigation.

The second season of Cruel Summer takes place between 1999 and 2000. It shows the unique pop culture of the Y2K era, from the music to the fashion.

Megan, Isabella, and Luke are the three main characters in the story. Megan and Luke are childhood friends in the made-up town of Chatham. Isabella, a foreign exchange student, moves in with Megan's family.

Megan, who is shy and wants to be a coder, and Isabella, who is more outgoing and adventurous, quickly get into a love triangle with Luke, which makes the story more interesting.

Cruel Summer season 3 will also be available to stream on Hulu.