Does Morgan find the Game Maker at the end of High Potential season 2 episode 1? Explained

High Potential Season 2 Episode 1, titled ‘’Pawns’’ was released on September 16, 2025. Starring Katalin Oslon as Morgan Gillory, the first episode picked up its plot after the two major cliffhangers left from the previous season.

Morgan and her team were able to solve most of the cases in just one episode, but there is one big exception. Morgan and her team face a criminal who calls himself The Game Master. Catching him is a big task for Morgan, as the criminal shares the same IQ level as hers.

He kidnaps people and puts them in dangerous situations. To make things worse, he even gives Morgan and her LAPD team tricky riddles to solve.

They must solve and figure out quickly if they want to locate and rescue the victims before time runs out.

In the season one finale, Morgan and her kids were approached by a stranger who helped her pick up the groceries. Later, she finds that he secretly put a deck of cards in her bag. Inside is a scary message which reads:

"You're the one, Morgan. We shall play again. Me and you."

So, the answer to the question of whether Morgan was able to catch the Game Maker (David Giuntoli) in High Potential season 2 episode 1 is tricky, as he himself arrived at the police station towards the end of the episode by saying:

"Apparently, you're looking for me."

Morgan still has to deal with more threats ahead. This criminal has always stayed one step ahead of her, which even makes her doubt her own instincts at times.

The threats around her keep growing. And she has to balance being a mother, a professional, and a survivor.

Also, one big reason for Morgan to join the LAPD was to reopen the case of her ex-spouse, Roman. He had suddenly disappeared, leaving no clues behind to find him.

The fans were left on a hook in season 1 by revealing that Roman is still alive and is working as an undercover informant for the FBI.

Morgan connects the Game Master’s involvement in the kidnapping of Maya

The episode opens with a woman who looks quite similar to Morgan leaving a club and heading towards her car. But before she can reach, something goes wrong. The tension rises, and the scene suddenly shifts to Morgan’s home.

Morgan’s mind is restless, constantly circling around the mystery of who the Game Master truly is. The fear, the doubt, and the unanswered questions weigh heavily on her. Yet, despite this storm inside her, she doesn’t let her children see her worry.

Selena, who arrived at the same time at her place, informed her that they had traced Roman’s location and he is staying at a motel in Nevada. The next day, Morgan receives a mail that was not supposed to be delivered at her address, and she goes to check the house it belongs to.

When she gets there, she hears the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” playing and notices a door left open.

She tries to call her team, but no one picks up. Worried, she rushes into the office to tell them what she found and fears that the Game Master has attacked again.

At that moment, a woman in the waiting area overhears her. She tells them that her sister, Maya, didn’t come home last night, making it clear that Maya could be the victim of the Game Master.

While investigating Maya’s disappearance, they found multiple leads that led to her boss, Jason, who gave his credit card to Maya to buy some expensive stuff. Maya’s case also got complicated, as she was already in the middle of a custody battle with her ex, Derek. So, directly blaming the Game Master behind it did not make sense to her team.

While investigating Jason at his place, Morgan spots the Game Master in a mirror and chases him, but he escapes into the crowd wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Karadec finds Maya’s bracelet in Jason’s pool, leading to Jason’s arrest.

Jason hires a lawyer, but Morgan doesn’t believe he’s guilty. Morgan has a strong instinct that the Game Master is behind all of this, and he has set up everything.

The episode ends with the Game Master showing up at the police station on his own. At the same time, Oz and Daphne meet a man played by Mekhi Phifer at Roman’s old address.

Mystery about why the Game Master himself arrived at the office and where Maya really is will eventually unfold when the next episode comes out in the upcoming week on Tuesday.