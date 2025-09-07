Did Julie Andrews finally get EGOT? The actress’s Creative Arts Emmy 2025 win, explained

Julie Andrews via Instagram @julieandrews

On September 6, 2025, at the Television Academy's awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Julie Andrews received an Emmy in the Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role of Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton. Even though Julie Andrews has an Oscar, two Grammy Awards, and three Emmys, the 89-year-old does not have a competitive Tony Award yet hence she did not get the EGOT.

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys took place at L.A.'s Peacock Theatre during the Television Academy's annual festival recognizing all technical and voice-over achievements. The Creative Arts Emmys provided the television industry the opportunity to honor and salute their aforementioned winners before engaging in the principal part of the Emmys. Andrews received her third Emmy for the episode "Into the Light," in Bridgerton competing against the nominees like Hank Azaria and Maya Rudolph. Andrews portrayed Lady Whistledown, offering her whimsical and mysterious instances of superb commentary as the captivating narrator to Netflix's Regency era drama series.

Andrews, in Today show interview, said she has never met the Bridgerton cast, but it felt like she was sharing secrets with her viewers. This will be Andrew's third Emmy, joining her wins for The Julie Andrews Hour in 1973 and in 2005 for Broadway: The American Musical, which shows her versatality.

EGOT’s final frontier for Julie Andrews

EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony — is a badge of honor held by only 21 artists, including Rita Moreno and Viola Davis. Julie Andrews, at 89, has an Oscar for Mary Poppins 1965, two Grammys for Mary Poppins and Julie Andrews’ Collection of Songs, and now three Emmys. But the Tony Award has eluded her, despite nominations for My Fair Lady (1957), Camelot (1961), and Victor/Victoria (1996). A Broadway return seems like a long shot at this stage, but her recent role in Bridgerton shows she’s still got plenty of spark left. For the time being, Andrews is standing shoulder to shoulder with Barbra Streisand and Lin-Manuel Miranda, just one award away from getting EGOT.

Andrews' 2025 victory was obviously more than an award. It is proof of a tenacious spirit. Even though she lost her singing voice due to a botched procedure in 1997, and went on to reinvent herself as a narrator and an author in Bridgerton, obviously channeling the unmistakable weight of Maria von Trapp and Mary Poppins. Lady Whistledown's priceless lines - in some way - resonate with Andrew's own determination taking pleasure in the lines with such heavy substance that it is remarkable.

At the Emmy festival, her win was notable as those from the event mentioned she was close to being the oldest female Emmy winner, beaten only by Carol Burnett.

Where to watch Creative Arts Emmys 2025

Relive Andrews’ triumph on FXX, airing the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys on September 13 at 8 p.m. PT, or stream on Hulu until October 7. Dive into Bridgerton Seasons 1-3 on Netflix to hear Lady Whistledown’s iconic voice.

