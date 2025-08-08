Did Bill Barr’s dad hire Epstein as teacher at NYC school? Viral claim debunked as former AG trends on X

(L-R) Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and musician Michael Bolton (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

As news of the Trump administration's senior officials meeting to discuss Jeffrey Epstein's case, internet users have brought up Bill Barr, Trump's former attorney general, and his association with the late financier.

According to CNN, the aforementioned meeting between AG Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Vice President JD Vance, and others took place at the latter's residence before moving to the White House. The discussed handling of the Epstein case as well as figuring out a unified response to the same, among other matters.

Amid the news, netizens, including X user @arva61138, brought up Trump's former AG, Bill Barr's, association with Epstein. They suggested it was improper (conflict of interest) for him to lead the investigation. Notably, Barr was in charge of the Department of Justice during the latter's arrest and eventual suicide in 2019. Further, the user added:

"But it gets worse… Bill Barr’s father, Donald Barr, was the one who hired Epstein in the 1970s to teach at the prestigious Dalton School in NYC — despite Epstein having no college degree."

However, this was not the case. While Donald Barr served as the headmaster of the elite Dalton School in Manhattan between 1964 and 1974, Epstein joined the school three months after he left.

Bill Barr faced harsh criticism during his stint as Trump's AG

Bill Barr has also been trending online for his father's novel penned in 1973titled Spacee Relations: A Slightly Gothic Interplanetary Tale. The sci-fi book first went viral in 2019 after convicted s*x offender Jeffery Epstein's suicide.

According to the NY Post, eager sellers listed the novel at staggering prices to attract conspiracy theorists. Per the outlet, it ranged between $150 and $4,999. Citing one listing, the NY Post wrote:

"Parallels have been drawn between the plot of the novel and the current allegations of sex trafficking brought against the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein. When Donald Barr wrote this novel he was a headmaster of a school that Jeffrey Epstein taught at."

Per the novel's summary on Goodreads, it centers around John Craig, a young space diplomat, who is captured by "interplanetary pirates and sold into slavery." Essentially, the plot heavily features themes like r*pe, slavery, and p*deophillia.

I thought Bill Barr was bad but she is on a whole new level of corruption. pic.twitter.com/kkjhyLvOW7 — Lillian@mcocph (@LillianVikingDK) August 6, 2025

Epstein was a convicted s*x offender who ran a ring helping to procure women and children for his associates. The current administration is facing criticism for not releasing his client list.

Bill Barr's father, Donald, published the book towards the end of his run at Dalton School, resigning a year after it was published. Conspiracy theorists believe that despite Epstein joining the school three months later, there might have been an overlap. Essentially, they believe the disgraced financier inspired the novel.

During Bill Barr's stint as Donald Trump's AG (2019-2020), he was frequently criticized for being Trump's attorney rather than the people's. In September 2020, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer (under the Bush administration) told CNN Barr was on a "mission" of installing Trump as an "autocrat." He eventually resigned in December 2020.