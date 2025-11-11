Dancing With the Stars season 34 pays heartfelt tribute to Aaron Carter and past contestants in a tribute segment

Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars season 34 included a special segment honoring contestants and judges who have passed over the show’s 20-year history.

The tribute segment highlighted former head judge Len Goodman and several past contestants, including Aaron Carter.

Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold choreographed a performance for the segment, which was set to Lady Gaga’s Always Remember Us This Way.

The performance incorporated images of the deceased participants, pausing the competition to acknowledge their contributions to the series. This segment provided a platform for recognition of those no longer with the show.

The 20th anniversary episode of Dancing With the Stars features a tribute to Aaron Carter and other late contestants

Tribute segment details

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ tribute was aired during the episode of November 11, 2025, which was the 20th anniversary of the show. The current season’s contestants, together with Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold, performed the routine.

The segment paid tribute to the following stars by showing their pictures: Jerry Springer, Cloris Leachman, Aaron Carter, Shannen Doherty, Florence Henderson, Kirstie Alley, Jacoby Jones, Valerie Harper, Suzanne Somers, Mary Wilson, and Anne Heche.

The picture of Len Goodman came last, indicating his role as the very first judge of the show.

The performance was shown without any spoken words or additional information, and the program went back to the competition after the segment ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ended.

Aaron Carter’s participation on Dancing With the Stars

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2009, Aaron Carter was a contestant on season 9 of Dancing With the Stars. His family saw the experience as a possible good influence amid the repeated drug-related issues.

As per PEOPLE, Angel Carter Conrad, his twin sister, recalled that Aaron and the family were excited about his participation.

Carter’s siblings aimed to provide support as he navigated challenges related to his career and personal life.

Other participants of that season included Melissa Joan Hart, who had prior professional connections with both Aaron and his brother, Nick Carter.

Hart appeared in the documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You, noting Carter’s transition from child performer to adult entertainer during the time of the show.

Family accounts and context

Carter's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ family expressed concern about his health while he was on Dancing With the Stars and even after that period.

While the recording of the 2006 reality series House of Carters, the brothers and sisters of Nick Carter saw substance use and decided to get help from an expert, with the brother Nick Carter personally supporting ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌therapy.

Aaron Carter struggled with marijuana, Xanax, and other substances from a young age. Angel Carter Conrad noted that seeking help at that time contributed to ongoing support for the family members who participated.

Aaron Carter passed away on November 5, 2022, at age 34, from a drug-related accidental drowning.

His sister Bobbie Jean Carter died in December 2023 from combined fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication, and their sister Leslie died in January 2012 from an apparent overdose.

Documentary reference

The Paramount+ documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You, directed by Soleil Moon Frye, presented archival footage and accounts from the family.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ documentary focused on Aaron Carter's journey on Dancing With the Stars as well as his family surroundings. It presented various facets of his career, his struggle, and the family’s point of view.

The segment on DWTS was referenced within the documentary as part of Carter’s ongoing public and professional activities.

The Dancing With the Stars season 34 tribute segment formally recognized participants and judges who had passed, including Aaron Carter.

It was a recorded recognition through dance, song, and image that was the contribution to the show's 20-year retrospective without the presence of any other words or ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌assessment.

