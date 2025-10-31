Dancing with the Stars' Lauren explains why she was "pissed" with her elimination

Singer Lauren Jauregui (Image Via Getty Images)

Lauren Jauregui has expressed her feelings about being voted off from Dancing with the Stars and why her one-word answer, “pissed”, was the most accurate reflection of her emotions at the time.

Brandon Armstrong and Jauregui, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter, were eliminated in the third week and ended up in twelfth place.

Jauregui revealed the live performance pressure, the vulnerability feeling, and more during a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“There’s a lot of pressure … when you’re in front of millions of people and feeling something really vulnerable and then have a mic shoved into your face and asked how you feel,”

she explained. “If I’m thinking it, I’m going to say it.”

She went on to say that at that point, her mind was actually yelling:

“Oh my God, I’m so upset. I’m so sad. This isn’t supposed to happen.” And the very first word that came out of her mouth? “Pissed.”

Jauregui, nevertheless, saw the experience from a positive angle even though the elimination felt like a defeat.

She told fans that the fact that she was dancing and not singing at the same time was the reason she could give full attention to the choreography, which has been her passion since she was a kid.

Furthermore, she did not forget to tell Armstrong how grateful she was for being such a great partner.

What led up to this moment: Lauren Jauregui’s DWTS journey and the competition at large

From the start, Jauregui approached Dancing with the Stars as a fresh challenge.

She and Brandon Armstrong took to the floor for season 34, beginning with a performance to Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” and followed with routines to The Cardigans’ “Lovefool” and Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home”.

This season’s theme quickly included a “TikTok Night” in week 3, when the elimination happened on September 30, 2025.

Despite her experience and talents, Jauregui and Armstrong were voted off this week.

The shock was felt across the audience and cast alike.

In her reflection, Jauregui shared that dance has always been her first love, and this show gave her the chance to dive into it in a way she never had.

“I was able to give my 110 % to just the dancing,”

she said, acknowledging that she was “a little nervous sometimes” but enjoyed stepping out of her comfort zone.

Her going away was also accompanied by the sincerest support: the ex-Fifth Harmony members, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, were present at the performance and consoled her.

Jauregui expressed the significance of them being there for her, and then they said to her,

“Girl, it’s not you. Don’t worry. Just keep your head up. You did your thing.”

Now, having turned the page on her DWTS chapter, Jauregui is focused on her music again.

Her new single “Ego” marks the first taste of her upcoming debut album, a shift toward a more alternative sound influenced by rock and R&B artists she’s admired since growing up.

“I’ve done a lot of evolving and growing… and it definitely is reflected in the music,” she told PEOPLE.

Stay tuned for more updates.