Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) trailer promises an intriguing end to Nick and Noah’s story

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) via @primerolatino

Prime Video released the official trailer for Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), the exciting third instalment of the Culpables trilogy, on September 10, 2025. Based on the New York Times best-selling novels by Mercedes Ron, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), which will premiere on October 16, 2025, is sure to end the twisty romance of Noah Morán and Nick Leister with plenty of emotionality and high stakes. The trailer showcased glimpses of heartbreak, reunion, and unfinished business and has turned fans of the saga excited after two films in the Culpables trilogy, Culpa Mía (2023) and Culpa Tuya (2024).

The trilogy is based on Mercedes Ron's Wattpad hit, which follows step-siblings Noah and Nick as they grapple with a forbidden romance filled with family drama and personal demons. Culpa Mía introduced their fiery connection, while Culpa Tuya saw their bond shatter under betrayal and external pressures, leaving them estranged.

Culpa Nuestra fast-forwards to a pivotal moment: the wedding of friends Jenna and Lion, where Noah and Nick confront their past. The story, drawn from Ron’s novel, explores whether their love can heal old wounds or if resentment will win out, with hints of major book moments like Noah’s pregnancy adding emotional weight.

The final chapter: Culpa Nuestra trailer promises a love on the edge

The Culpa Nuestra trailer underscores the trilogy’s core question: can love survive betrayal? Noah, building her career, and Nick, now a business heir, are determined to move on, with new partners complicating their paths. It opens with Noah encountering Nick at a party, but they both avoid each other’s presence. Quick cuts show how they have different lifestyles with Nick’s high-octane world—fast cars, corporate power—clash with Noah’s quieter, career-focused life, which shows they are not the same anymore. A charged moment shows how Nick has not been able to accept Noah’s new love interest, and Noah is equally pained to see Nick with Sofia. In the next shot, we see him pulling Noah close and saying

“ I completely lose my mind around you, Freckles”.

At ​the wedding​ of their friends Jenna (Eva Ruiz) and Lion (Víctor Varona), Nick and Noah rekindle their relationship with a passionate make-out. The trailer ends with a massive cliffhanger with glimpses showing Nick holding Noah’s hands, the silver heart-shaped pendant, and Noah telling Nick that their story is finally ending. The pulsating score and tight editing amplify the tension, leaving fans dissecting every frame on platforms like X.

Directed by Domingo González, with a screenplay co-written by González and Sofía Cuenca, Culpa Nuestra is made by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang in charge. The film is hackishly sensuous and still made with cinematic flair, like the trilogy. Nicole Wallace (Skam España) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es Hoy) return as Noah and Nick, their chemistry a fan-favourite draw. The ensemble includes Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Víctor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, and Felipe Londoño, with Fran Morcillo (Money Heist) joining as Simon, a new figure stirring the pot.

Where to watch Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault):

Culpa Nuestra premieres exclusively on Prime Video on October 16, 2025, in more than 240 countries. This is a must-watch for fans who are looking for closure on the story of Noah and Nick.

Stay tuned for more such updates!