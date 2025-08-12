Complete cast breakdown of Invasion season 3: Who are the returning and new cast and characters?

The world has turned dark again as the alien threat is back. Apple TV+ announced the premiere of Invasion season 3 on August 22, 2025. The 10 episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays through October 24, 2025.

After their survival in the previous season, there is something bigger that is going to flip the tables for the humans again. Whatever happened before was just the beginning, and now it's happening again, where survival for humans is in danger. This season will see a team of soldiers who will enter the alien base and hunt down the ‘apex aliens’ for the last time. This season assembles the main characters who will go on a mission together to infiltrate the alien mothership.

The experienced crew will use their expertise to put a pause on the rapid spread of the tendrils (alien species) on Earth. The character’s arc in the new season will form some new relationships, old ones are challenged, and a few are shattered, amidst the deadly aliens who are increasing chaos across the world. This article talks about the series’ cast members and reveals who will join the ‘Humans vs. Aliens’ mission this season.

All about the crew who are returning on the mission in the Invasion season 3

Goldshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik: Being a Syrian immigrant, Aneesha is struggling to find her place in the world while also dealing with some personal secrets. And what disrupts her life even more is when the alien invaders enter, and she has to make tough choices to protect her children. This Iranian actress has previously starred in films like Body of Life, Paterson, About Elly, Extraction, and many more.

Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato: A highly skilled, intelligent member working in the core team of the Japanese Space Agency. She can understand alien technology and seeks revenge on the aliens, as her girlfriend Hinata was killed by them in the previous season. The Japanese actress played Yukio in Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. A few other films in which she appeared are 125 Years Memory, The Outsider, Beck, and Oh! Lucy.

Shamier Anderson as Trevate Cole: He is an extraordinary soldier who can knock out aliens and is one of the major characters in the fights against them in Invasion. His heroic personality in the battle is again to be seen in season 3. The Canadian actor is known for his roles in films like John Wick: Chapter 4, Stowaway, Bruised, Destroyer, and a few series like Wynonna Earp and Goliath.

India Brown as Jamila Malik: She returns in Season 3 of Invasion as Aneesha's daughter, whose powerful skills are crucial during the battles. Honey Brunch, The Midnight Gang, The Christmas, and Infinite are some of her projects in which she was previously seen.

Shane Zaza as Monty: He is also known as Dr. Nikhil Kapur, who bankrolls the Alien Research Facility in Brazil. While dealing with the alien entity, he is someone who would look for his personal benefits before anything else. He appeared in some of the episodes of Doctor Who and Black Mirror. The Couple Next Door, Happy Valley, Press, and London Kills are some shows in which he has previously starred.

Envar Gjokaj as Clark: Appeared in season 2, he is again to be seen in season 3 fighting with the aliens who are spreading across the planet.

A new member is joining the mission in Invasion season 3!

Erika Alexander joins the team as a new member in season 3 of Invasion and will work together to stop the threat of aliens on Earth. Details about her character are still under wraps. She is known for her role as Maxine Shaw in The Living Single, a 90s sitcom. Cosy Show, Queen Sugar, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga are some of the shows in which she worked previously.

With triple the strength of the aliens to exploit and enslave humans, will the soldiers be able to stop them this season? Find out on August 22, when the series begins releasing its episodes weekly every Friday.