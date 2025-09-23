Brilliant Minds Season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What time do the new episodes drop?

Dr. Oliver Wolf and his team at Bronx General have returned to solve the mysteries of the mind in NBC’s riveting medical drama, Brilliant Minds Season 2, which premiered on September 22, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET, and promises 22 episodes filled with neurological riddles, personal turmoil, and moral quandaries.

New episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and are available for streaming the following day on Peacock. The program brings a human aspect and nuance to medical issues that is best expressed through the vibrant main performance of Zachary Quinto.

Created by Michael Grassi, Brilliant Minds draws inspiration from Dr. Oliver Sacks’ real-life work as a neurologist with prosopagnosia, or face-blindness. Season 2 dives deeper into Dr. Oliver Wolf’s (Zachary Quinto) unorthodox methods as he leads his team through complex neurological cases at Bronx General Hospital. Each episode explores a new “case-of-the-week,” using conditions like amnesia or synesthesia to probe what makes us human.

Following Season 1’s shocking revelation about Wolf’s long-lost father, this season tackles his quest to treat his father’s mental condition while navigating personal and professional tensions.

Brilliant Minds Season 2: Episode guide and release schedule

The show’s strength lies in its balance of medical mystery and character depth. Wolf’s empathy, shaped by his own condition, clashes with hospital politics and ethical boundaries. The team also has first-year residents Dr. Ericka Kinney (Ashleigh LeThrop) and Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll), who are dealing with similar mental health issues and romantic relationships, which complicate the narrative. Additionally, the new character of Dr. Amelia Frank (Bellamy Young) as the new director of a mental health facility creates disruptions within the group.

Season 2 is set to deliver 22 episodes, up from Season 1’s 13, with new episodes airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Streaming is available on Peacock the following day. The confirmed schedule so far is-

Episode No. Title Release Date Episode 1 The Phantom Hook September 22, 2025 Episode 2 The Contestant September 29, 2025 Episodes 3 The Witness October 6, 2025

The cast includes returning stars like Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce, Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols, Wolf’s love interest, and Donna Murphy as Wolf’s mother, Dr. Muriel Landon. Newcomer Al Calderon joins as nurse Nico Silva. The season offers increased stakes, as Wolf grapples with family secrets and the team handles cases that push the boundaries of medicine.

Where to watch Brilliant Minds Season 2

Brilliant Minds Season 2 streams on NBC Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET starting September 22, 2025. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

