Big Brother season 27 episode 24 recap: A contestant wins BB Blockbuster while the other gets eliminated

Ava from Big Brother season 27 (Image via instagram/@childofvenusandmars)

Episode 24 of Big Brother season 27 was released on August 28, 2025. It saw the three nominees under Vince's Head of Household reign, Ava, Kelley, and Katherine, fighting it out in the BB Blockbuster challenge. Kelley won and saved herself from the block, so Ava and Katherine were compelled to face the votes. Katherine received seven out of eight votes and was eliminated.

Unlike voting in most of the previous weeks, the voting in week 7 came without any contention. None of the houseguests were convincing each other or campaigning for their ally on the block.

The nominees' campaigning speeches were the only thing that was swaying people from voting for them.

What happened on Big Brother season 27 episode 24?

Most houseguests expected Vince to put Rachel on the block because she went after him the last week when she was the Head of Household.

Vince was luckily saved by Lauren, who won the Power of Veto that week. They also expected him to nominate her because she was one of the strong contenders of the season.

Vince's Head of Household also put Keanu and Rachel at odds because Rachel found out that her final-2 ally member was asking Vince to put her on the block.

Kelley was also not happy because she thought Vince burned "the bridge between them" by not nominating Rachel. Lauren also questioned her alliance with Vince because she didn't think his nominees favoured her.

Vince refrained from nominating Rachel because she was part of an alliance that Vince was in. He wanted to be safe from the wrath of his alliance members from that group, so he decided against the move.

Keanu even called him out on playing out of fear and criticized him, saying Katherine would have never nominated him.

For Rachel, it made more sense to evict Katherine than her initial target, Kelley, because Kelley was already against her contender, Vince. Katherine, on the other hand, was associated with him through Lauren. So Rachel thought it was wiser to oust Katherine first.

Then, in the BB Blockbuster challenge, called Hilltop Heist, the three nominees had to roll a ball, or a red pearl, as they deemed it, through a ramp, so that it landed in a jewel box at the bottom.

They had five white pieces, which they had to use to direct the ball in the right direction.

Katherine played first, but one of her five white pieces was off, so her ball struggled to get to the bottom. Kelley sped through the challenge and put the ball in the box first, winning the challenge. It put Katherine and Ava against each other in the voting room.

In her campaigning speech, Katherine said that Ava's presence in the house was so strong that anyone who sat next to her would be evicted. Ava didn't say much, just asked the houseguests to go for it in a "YOLO" way.

Will, Mickey, Ashley, Rachel, Morgan, Keanu, and Kelley all voted to evict Katherine. Lauren was the only one to vote in her favor.

After she was evicted, Katherine came to an exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the season, and stated that she thought the decision not to nominate Rachel was a "massive, massive mistake."

She understood why some of her friends, such as Keanu and Kelley, didn't vote in her favor because she knew they were scared of being in Ava's bad pages.

