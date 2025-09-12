Big Brother 27 spoilers: Romance rumors stir chaos, leaving one houseguest confused

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Big Brother Season 27 aired its latest episode on September 11, 2025. It showcased the eviction of Will, who became the second juror of the house after Rachel Reilly.

Shortly after the episode aired, the live feeds returned to keep viewers updated on the latest events.

According to recent developments, Vince won his third Head of Household (HOH) competition, becoming the HOH for week ten.

Another major development that happened in the show was the houseguests’ interaction with Zingbot.

Conversations around the house revealed that Zingbot had entered the house after Will’s eviction.

For the unversed, Zingbot is a recurring character on Big Brother. It appears mid-season every year to deliver one-liner insults, popularly known as zings, to the cast members, hoping to stir chaos.

While some take its jokes lightheartedly, others often struggle to accept its words.

After the live feeds returned, Morgan was shown venting to Ashley about Zingbot’s comments.

While Big Brother fans will have to wait until Wednesday to watch the Zingbot segment, Morgan’s conversation with Ashley revealed that the robot had spoken about her and Vince’s “too close” relationship.

It bothered her because she claimed she had never acted inappropriately around Vince, or vice versa.

Big Brother Season 27 live feeds updates: Morgan says she is respectful toward Vince

Morgan seemed evidently upset about Zingbot’s take on her and Vince’s relationship. While viewers were not shown how the bot had roasted the pair, it was evident that it brought up Morgan and Vince’s chemistry on the show.

While speaking with Ashley, Morgan said:

“I was like, is that how people are thinking? Like why? To me, he has never– like, the only time I’ve even touched his skin is if we’re talking about his tattoos.”

Vince and Morgan’s closeness has been a major topic of discussion among Big Brother fans. The pair has been seen giving each other long hugs, having cozy moments, and more.

Netizens have consistently criticized their relationship because Vince has a longtime partner outside the show.

However, in Morgan’s eyes, they had not done anything wrong. She defended her behavior, saying she was “good with dudes.”

The Big Brother star recalled that she had even told Vince that if he came to hang out with her and her friends, she would “kick it” with him, but still remain in separate blankets.

“Like I still am very respectful as far as like I’m not like… You know, I’m not like all about that,” she added.

As a result, she assumed it was not a big deal. Ashley comforted her, saying she would also be annoyed if she were in a similar situation.

Later, the live feeds showed Ava chatting with Kelley, discussing who Vince would nominate for the upcoming eviction.

Ava jokingly mentioned that Vince might put up Lauren and Morgan. Upon hearing that, Kelley said:

“Right? His two favorite people. His best friend and his supposed girlfriend.”

Ava called her “messy,” but Kelley defended herself by saying that it was Zingbot's words, not hers.

As the feeds continued, a strain developed in Vince and Morgan’s relationship.

It was a consequence of Vince’s refusal to nominate Lauren for the upcoming eviction.

Morgan explained that Lauren was a threat to her game and would try to get in between him and her, but Vince remained unconvinced.

While he knew that his two confirmed nominees were Ava and Kelley, he still needed time to decide on the third one.

Stay tuned for more updates.