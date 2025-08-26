Big Brother 27 spoilers: Players fear one houseguest is secretly running the entire house

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 has entered another critical stage, with alliances shifting and trust breaking down after the latest veto ceremony. The following update comes from the live feeds on August 25. Vinny won Head of Household and nominated Mickey, Ava, and Kelley.

When Mickey secured the Power of Veto, she used it on herself, forcing Vinny to name Katherine as the replacement nominee. While the move itself created tension, the bigger storyline came from how houseguests are viewing the larger picture.

Several players expressed concern that Rachel has quietly taken control of the house, shaping decisions and guiding votes. Conversations throughout the night showed frustration from Katherine, Kelley, and others, who believe that Rachel is influencing the direction of the game while avoiding being directly targeted.

Vinny himself admitted the challenge of navigating Rachel’s presence.

“People started saying they were going to evict Ava over Rachel at this point,” he told Lauren, explaining why he did not follow through on his plan to nominate her.

The following sections cover the strategic discussions around Rachel’s role in the game and the fallout from the latest nomination decisions.

Strategic concerns about Rachel in the Big Brother house

As the day progressed, several houseguests identified Rachel as the central figure shaping this season of Big Brother.

Vinny explained to Lauren that Rachel’s knowledge of the game and potential jury influence weighed heavily on his decision-making.

“She’s so knowledgeable in this game, and she’s going to make sure that the jury is not voting emotionally,” Vinny said.

He added that she could sway votes toward the players she preferred. Katherine and Kelley also shared their views later in the evening. Sitting on the hammock, they discussed how Rachel was pulling other players along. Kelley remarked,

“She’s dragging Will along. Will don’t care. Dragging Ava along. Ava don’t care. Dragging Ashley along. Ashley don’t care. Mickey thinks she’s in charge. She’s not in charge. Rachel’s in charge.”

Katherine agreed, saying she had never trusted Rachel and could not forgive her for her influence over the nominations.

These comments reflected a growing belief that Rachel is not only avoiding direct danger but is also shaping the power structure inside the Big Brother house. While some players continue to talk about targeting others, the conversations showed that Rachel’s presence is altering decisions across multiple groups.

Fallout from the veto and nominations in the Big Brother house

The veto ceremony and Katherine’s renomination sparked immediate fallout across the house. Katherine confronted Vinny, saying she felt betrayed after being told she was safe.

“He told me after he won that I was guaranteed safe… His word means nothing, he’s proven that three times,” she said.

Kelley added that she would not forgive Vinny for the move, but placed most of her frustration on Rachel’s ongoing control.

At the same time, Kelley made a personal comment about Rachel, telling Katherine,

“I feel bad for Rachel’s daughter. What a role model.”

This remark, directed at family outside the game, drew attention from viewers following the feeds.

Elsewhere in Big Brother, Morgan tried to support Vinny, telling him not to carry the blame for Lauren’s frustrations.

“You didn’t come here to make her game easier. These are her decisions,” Morgan said, urging him to focus on his own strategy.

Meanwhile, speculation about future nominations continued. Vinny guessed that Mickey might target Keanu, while Ava could put him on the block. Will was seen as likely to nominate both Vinny and Keanu. These discussions underlined the instability of alliances, as trust continued to erode after the veto.

The combination of Katherine’s anger, Kelley’s comments, and ongoing fear of Rachel’s influence left the house unsettled heading into the next round.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​