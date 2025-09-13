Big Brother 27: Morgan and Vince react to Zingbot's alleged comments about their relationship

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Week 10 of Big Brother season 27 is turning out to be a challenging week for Head of Household (HOH) Vince and his ally, Morgan.

Their relationship hit a rough patch after Vince nominated Ava, Kelley, and Keanu for the impending eviction, leaving Lauren off the block.

Morgan had pleaded with Vince to put Lauren up for elimination since she was a threat to her position in the game. However, Vince chose not to, making Morgan feel betrayed.

But that was not all the drama that the pair had to face.

According to the live feed updates, Zingbot had entered the Big Brother house after the eviction ceremony on September 11, 2025, and allegedly taken a jab at Morgan and Vince’s relationship, saying:

“What do you call someone who lights up when Vince walks into the room, gives him long hugs, and cuddles him? His girlfriend!”

While the exact words remain unknown since the Zingbot segment is yet to be televised, conversations among the houseguests confirmed that Zingbot had spoken about Vince and Morgan’s dynamic.

Both Vince and Morgan reacted with shock to Zingbot’s claims, as Morgan said in the live feeds that she hoped America saw them as a “best friend duo.” Vince, on the other hand, denied getting cozy with Morgan, saying he never “spooned her.”

Big Brother season 27: Morgan says that she and Vince never cuddle

Morgan and Vince’s closeness caught the attention of viewers, particularly because Vince has a long-term relationship outside the house. Netizens criticized their behavior, calling them the “cheatmance” of the season.

From sleeping on the same bed to giving each other long hugs, the duo was seen getting closer to one another. While their co-stars were aware of this dynamic, Morgan and Vince seemed to be oblivious to it.

As a result, when Zingbot entered the house and called out their chemistry, both of them were surprised.

In a conversation with Ashley, Morgan said that she had always been “good with dudes” and had never inappropriately seen Vince.

She was confused as to why their relationship was being perceived as something more than friendship.

Later, in a conversation on the live feeds, Morgan told Vince:

“The second I heard your name, I was like, ‘Wow, they’re going there.’ Clearly, I light up whenever I see you. We don’t cuddle.”

Vince chimed in, clarifying that he had never “spooned” her at any point. Morgan hoped that America’s opinion of their connection differed from Zingbot’s claims.

Vince later found out that Keanu had joked about him and Morgan, implying that what they had going on was more than just friendship.

The Big Brother star was not happy to hear that and wondered why Keanu had not told him what he felt three weeks ago.

“That’s what a friend would have done because I’ve never viewed it that way,” he mentioned.

In response, Morgan said that it was “so weird” to hear what everyone thought about them. She thought that all this time, Big Brother viewers were seeing them as “ride or dies.”

But when she discovered that it was the opposite, she regretted not addressing Zingbot’s claims right after they happened.

The Big Brother contestant noted that the allegations could “ruin” her life. However, Vince argued otherwise, urging Morgan not to worry.

He asked her not to think the “extreme.” According to him, he would not care if he got a “few random comments on Instagram.”

But even then, Morgan remained skeptical and refused to give him “passionate” hugs moving forward.

Stay tuned for more updates.