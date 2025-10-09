All’s Fair release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Although Ryan Murphy has delivered many bold television dramas over the years, few are creating as much buzz as his latest project, All’s Fair. The upcoming legal drama brings together a powerhouse cast led by Kim Kardashian, alongside Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, and Glenn Close. Blending courtroom tension with high fashion and emotional intrigue, the series centers on a team of brilliant female divorce attorneys who leave their male-dominated law firm to start their own practice.

The synopsis, as per Hulu, reads:

"A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it."

All’s Fair promises to deliver a blend of scandal, empowerment, and unapologetic ambition that pushes the legal drama genre to new heights.

Release details for All’s Fair

All’s Fair is set to premiere on November 4, 2025, exclusively on Hulu and through the Hulu hub on Disney+ for bundle subscribers at 9 pm PT/12 am ET in the United States. The series will also be available internationally on Disney+. The premiere will launch with three episodes, with new installments streaming weekly every Tuesday.

The show’s first season will feature 10 episodes, each offering a mix of sharp legal drama and behind-the-scenes rivalry. Hulu has described the series as one of its most ambitious original productions to date, continuing Ryan Murphy’s successful run with the streaming platform following projects like American Horror Story and Monster. For viewers outside the United States, the global rollout on Disney+ ensures that fans worldwide will be able to dive into the glamorous yet ruthless world of high-profile divorce law the same week as the American release.

Cast and crew details for All’s Fair explored

All’s Fair is created, written, and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken also serving as writers and executive producers. Anthony Hemingway directs select episodes and co-executive produces.

The cast list for All’s Fair includes Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant, Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson, Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane, Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald Greene, Teyana Taylor as Milan, and Glenn Close as Dina Standish. The recurring cast includes Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe, Elizabeth Berkley, Judith Light, Ed O’Neill, Brooke Shields, and Jessica Simpson, among others. Each adds star wattage and intrigue to the world Murphy has built.

Plot details and trailer breakdown

The All’s Fair trailer opens with Kim Kardashian’s Allura Grant stepping into the spotlight—literally and figuratively. Set to Britney Spears’ “Work B***h,” the trailer introduces a world of opulence, betrayal, and ambition. We see Allura facing off against Sarah Paulson’s Carrington Lane, who represents her husband in a bitter divorce case. The exchanges between the two are fierce, dripping with rivalry and dark humor.

Beyond the drama, All’s Fair explores female empowerment within an industry—and a system—designed to silence women. Each character brings her own agenda to the firm, creating internal tension as alliances shift. The cases they handle often mirror their personal struggles, blurring the line between professional duty and emotional vulnerability.

Whether you tune in for the courtroom battles or the explosive character dynamics, All’s Fair is ready to prove that when it comes to power, love, and ambition—everything truly is fair game.