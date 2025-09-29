All about Benny Blanco’s wedding ring and its hidden nods to Selena Gomez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 5, 2025, 82ND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025. The music producer’s wedding ring was made with subtle detailing that contains meaningful nods toward his wife, Selena Gomez. For his big day, Benny Blanco engaged the services of Luxury jeweler Jacob & Co., who made three signature rings for him.



The wedding ring, an 18k carat piece, had the couple’s wedding date, 9.7.25, engraved on the inside. The songwriter and producer also took into consideration his wife’s birthstone. The band comprises 0.03 carat round pavé aquamarine and 0.03 carat round pavé.

Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob & Co., in a press release, explained the significance of the details on the rings, adding that it was done to “capture Benny and Selena’s love in its purest form”:

"Jewelry tells a story, and with these bespoke creations, we wanted to capture Benny and Selena’s love in its purest form. Every detail, down to the choice of stones, was meant to honor their journey and create heirlooms that will last forever. We are proud to be part of this journey.”

More details about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding

Selena shared a carousel of romantic photos on Instagram, which showed her and Blanco at their wedding. The first shot showed the couple locked in an embrace.

The bride held her bouquet in the second slide, and another showed her crouched with her train spread out behind her.

The bride was also captured sitting on the ground with the groom’s head in her lap. In another slide, Selena straightens Benny’s tie and kisses him.

Benny shared photos on his Instagram and in the caption boasted that he was married to a real-life Disney princess. On Instagram, Mandy Teefy, the bride’s mum, shared that Gomez’s grandfather had walked her down the aisle.

She added that the celebration was perfect and befitting for the couple. The bride and groom wore Ralph Lauren creations for their wedding.

Selena and Benny were rumored to be an item in 2023. Although they had been dating for longer, they came out as a couple in December 2023.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, friends of Selena Gomez, also reportedly gave speeches at the wedding ceremony.