Abbott Elementary season 5 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

A scene from Abbott Elementary season 5 (Image via YouTube/@ABC)

Abbott Elementary season 5, the latest installment of the hit ABC sitcom created by Quinta Brunson, premiered in the United States on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The fictional story is loosely based on life in underfunded Philadelphia public schools and inspired by Brunson’s mother’s teaching career.

The ongoing season continues to follow the passionate group of teachers at the titular school as they balance personal growth, evolving relationships, and the ongoing challenges of educating their students. With Janine taking on new leadership responsibilities, Gregory navigating career changes, and Barbara and Melissa facing classroom hurdles, the season highlights the equally comedic and heartfelt struggles of teachers trying to make a difference.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 was filmed mostly in Brooklyn, Los Angeles (Warner Bros. Studio, Burbank) soundstages for interior and school-set scenes, while several key sequences were shot on location in Philadelphia, including at Citizens Bank Park during a live Phillies game.

Release schedule of Abbott Elementary season 5

The fifth season of Abbott Elementary premiered on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, airing at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT on ABC. New episodes will be released every Wednesday (with typical holiday breaks) at the same time slot and will be available the next day on Hulu. The season will run for 22 episodes, with the release date of the first five being announced by the network.

Episode Number Release Date 1 October 01, 2025 2 October 08, 2025 3 October 15, 2025 4 October 22, 2025 5 October 29, 2025

Meet the cast members of Abbott Elementary season 5

Quinta Brunson plays Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at Abbott Elementary who is optimistic and always trying to go above and beyond for her students. Tyler James Williams is Gregory Eddie, a first-grade teacher and Janine’s love interest, who started as a substitute teacher. Janelle James portrays Ava Coleman, the somewhat unqualified but self-confident principal of the school, often serving as comic relief.

Other cast members are:

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

Luke Tennie as Dominic

How to stream Abbott Elementary season 5

American viewers can stream Abbott Elementary Season 5 via Hulu, where new episodes drop on Thursdays, the day after their ABC broadcast. To access Hulu, viewers must subscribe to one of its plans:

The standard (ad-supported) Hulu package typically costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free version costs $18.99 per month. Many viewers also choose to subscribe using bundle options; for instance, a Disney+ + Hulu bundle enables users to stream both Disney+ features and Hulu material, including Abbott Elementary. For those who enjoy ABC, Disney, and Hulu content in particular, this combo offers a convenient package.

