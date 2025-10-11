A House of Dynamite cast breakdown: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

A scene from A House of Dynamite (Image via Netflix)

A House of Dynamite, directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Noah Oppenheim, is a thriller set against the backdrop of escalating global chaos. The film received a limited release in the US on October 10, 2025, before it becomes availlable for streaming on Netflix on October 24, 2025.

The narrative depicts the situation when an untraceable missile is launched toward the United States, and intelligence agencies and military leaders are thrust into a frantic race to identify the source before catastrophe strikes. As suspicions rise and political alliances fracture, a brilliant but morally conflicted analyst uncovers evidence of an internal conspiracy that could ignite a worldwide conflict.

With a runtime of 112 minutes, A House of Dynamite is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, A House of Dynamite has been certified ‘fresh' with a score of 85%.

Exploring the cast of A House of Dynamite

Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker

Captain Olivia Walker serves as the highest-ranking officer in the White House Situation Room, tasked with supervising the Watch Floor duty officers and ensuring the smooth flow of real-time intelligence and crisis communication. As the key liaison between military command, intelligence agencies, and senior national security officials, Walker’s role is crucial in coordinating immediate responses to emerging threats.

Rebecca Ferguson is a Swedish actress starring in Mission Impossible films such as Fallout and Dead Reckoning, as well as The Greatest Showman, The Girl on the Train, and many more.

Anthony Ramos as Major Daniel Gonzalez

In A House of Dynamite, Major Gonzalez serves as the commanding military officer of the 59th Missile Defense Battalion stationed at Fort Greely, Alaska. His unit holds the critical responsibility of operating and launching Ground-Based Interceptors, advanced defense missiles designed to neutralize and destroy incoming threats before they reach US soil.

As global tensions rise and intelligence warns of potential attacks, Gonzalez must navigate intense political pressure, moral challenges, and split-second decisions that could determine the fate of millions.

American actor and singer Anthony Ramos is known for projects such as In the Heights, A Star Is Born, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Dumb Money.

Malachi Beasley as SCPO William Davis

Malachi Beasley plays SCPO William Davis in A House of Dynamite, serving as Captain Olivia Walker’s (Rebecca Ferguson) dependable right-hand man in the White House Situation Room. He is Walker’s colleague and senior staff counterpart, assisting in managing the crisis as the government scrambles to respond to a rogue missile launch.

Davis provides support in communications and decision-making under pressure, acting as one of the trusted operatives in the nerve center of national security.

This is Beasley's first feature film. His next appearance will be in the boxing drama Fight for '84, opposite Jamie Foxx.

Jason Clarke as Admiral Mark Miller



Jason Clarke portrays Admiral Mark Miller in A House of Dynamite, serving as the commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet. He plays a crucial role in coordinating the nation’s military response during the escalating missile crisis, providing strategic counsel to top officials and maintaining order under pressure. His authoritative presence anchors the film’s high-stakes tension.

Australian actor Clarke has appeared in movies such as Oppenheimer, White House Down, First Man, and The Great Gatsby.

Supporting cast member of A House of Dynamite

The film boasts a talented list of supporting actors, the most prominent among them being Idris Elba as the President of the United States, the commander-in-chief, and the ultimate decision maker in the country’s nuclear exchange. Known for his roles in Luther, The Suicide Squad, Pacific Rim, Thor, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Idris’ appearance adds to the star power of the film.

Some of the other supporting cast members are listed as follows:

Gabriel Basso as Deputy National Security Advisor

Jared Harris as Secretary of Defense Reid Baker

Jonah Hauer-King as Lt Commander Robert Reeves

Tracy Letts as General Anthony Brody

Moses Ingram as Cathy Rogers

Greta Lee as Ana Park

Brian Tee as SAIC Ken Cho

Brittany O'Grady as Lily Baerington

