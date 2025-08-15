Who is Chloe Kim? Parents, Dating history, and more about Olympic snowboarder as she attends Myles Garrett’s practice

Chloe Kim and Myles Garrett attends the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and American professional snowboarder Cloe Kim recently appeared at a joint practice between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, reportedly to support her boyfriend, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Chloe confirmed her appearance at the joint practice in an Instagram story posted Thursday. In her stories, she shared a video of Garett during practice and another featuring the Philadelphia Eagles' animal ambassador, Noah. The practice sessions are part of preparations for the upcoming 2025 NFL preseason game set for Saturday.

Born on April 23, 2000, Kim is a Korean-American snowboarder who was raised in Long Beach, California, by her father, Jong Jin Kim, and mother Boran Yun Kim (first-generation South Korean immigrants to the US). She has two sisters, Erica and Tracy.

Chloe Kim began snowboarding at the age of four and made her Olympic debut at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where she won a gold medal in the Women's Halfpipe final at the age of 17. She went on to win two more gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Seeing Chloe's ability to skateboard, her father began making six-hour drives from their home in Torrance, California, to Mammoth Mountain Ski Area to practice. Jong Jin, who emigrated to California from South Korea in 1982, also left his job to focus on Chloe's snowboarding career.

“Obviously, when I was 8, I had no idea what he was doing. It was, like, ‘Why is Dad home more?’ You know? But now that I think about it, you know, I feel like it was a really bold move, and I can’t believe my mom was okay with it,” Chloe told The Washington Post in 2018.

Until 2023, Kim deferred her entry to the prestigious Ivy League college Princeton University to "concentrate on defending her Olympic title at Beijing 2022," per the Olympics official website. Speaking about her college experience, Kim stated:

“I’m going to fill you in a bit. I don’t think a lot of people understand that I’m a legit student. I’m trying to study. And, like, I would really appreciate it if I had a comfortable space here, I guess, but I don’t. As soon as I go to the dining hall, people stare at me. They whisper. They take pictures of me without me knowing. I don’t like it. I don’t think anyone would like it if you were just trying to have a meal and you see it. Like, I see that. I see it. I’m a human.”

Chloe Kim’s dating history explored

On May 25, 2025, Chloe joined Myles Garrett at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards held at the Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, fueling speculation about their relationship. According to TMZ, the duo appeared to be “quite couple-y” at the event.

She was previously in a relationship with Skateboarder Evan Berle from 2020 to 2022. Speaking about her breakup in a statement to People Magazine published on December 1, 2022, Kim stated:

"My boyfriend and I are broken up. I'm a single lady for the holidays. It's been a little bit. It's all good."

She was romantically linked with fellow snowboarder Toby Miller in 2019. Speaking about Toby in an interview with ExtraTV, she stated:

"He's not too bad. I did a good job with that one."

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that neither Chloe Kim nor Myles Garrett has made any official statement about their relationship.