What is Shatta Wale's real name? Famous Ghanaian musician's fans protest outside EOCO offices over his detention

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, aka Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. was detained by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), on August 20, 2025. According to Ghana Web, this detention happened following an invitation to assist in a case at the EOCO.

According to Samuel Flex, a member from Shatta's management team stated that the investigation was related to the purchase of a yellow Lamborghini and the subsequent issues surrounding tax obligations. According to The BBC, the luxury vehicle was seized earlier this month. It was claimed that the car was connected to proceeds of a criminal enterprise.

Meanwhile, his fans had begun protesting outside EOCO offices. Videos capturing masses gathering outside the aforementioned premises, have been going viral on social media platforms. Many fans seemed visibly upset upon the detention of their favorite artist.

While the artist's management claimed that he was detained in connection to some tax obligations, the BBC opened up about the US allegations about him being involved in a criminal ring in some way.

Exploring the allegations behind dancehall artist Shatta Wale

As previously mentioned, there had been contradictions regarding the reasoning as to why Shatta Wale was detained. While his team claimed that the detention was tax related, the BBC reports stated otherwise. The EOCO is yet to make any comment on the issue.

The outlet reported that the US got Shatta's luxury car seized earlier this month, as it apparently was related to the investigation connected to Nana Kwabena Amuah. Shatta, however, reportedly denied having any idea about such a link. He called himself the "third party owner" of the expensive car and also claimed having no idea as to who shipped the car in the country.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, EOCO stated that the car would be returned to the US, for aiding the victims of Amuah. On August 20, Shatta Wale's team addressed his fans and said,

"We want to assure all fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter."

The outlet further reported that seizing Shatta's vehicle earlier this month could be treated as a part of a bigger operation. According to The BBC, Ghana had been coordinating with the US in tearing down an international fraud network that would particularly target Americans. Recently, the FBI and US Justice Department had already arrested three officials from Ghana for operating a $100 million fraud scheme.

According to the outlet, the scheme reportedly involved romance scams and phishing attacks. Meanwhile, Sammy Flex shared some details about the arrest and chain of events since then. According to Flex, Shatta Wale's lawyer was present with him all the time during the interrogation. Flex said,

"After interrogation, it was clear that Shatta Wale is not involved in money laundering or any other criminal act, as some portals have falsely reported. The main issue is about tax obligations related to the vehicle."

Any further information regarding the issue will be updated.